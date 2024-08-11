The intimacy of a solo fashion show
SummaryInstead of participating in fashion weeks, some designers enjoy the thrill of holding a showcase at their own pace
Last month, when a model twirled, wearing a blue bridal lehnga by designer Anita Dongre, at an intimate show to launch her new collection, the gota-patti embroidered dupatta brushed my lap. It was fine, soft silk, almost like mulmul.
The opportunity to touch a garment while it is being showcased on the ramp has become as rare as finding a fashion show without an influencer. The distance between the wearer and watcher, however, didn’t exist at that show, on 19 July, when the 50-odd guests were all in the front row to see Dongre’s new bridal collection at her Delhi flagship store. It was as easy to count the many colours of Pichhwai art handpainted on a sleeveless coat, as it was to admire the intricacy of aari and zardozi work on the saris.