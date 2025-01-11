What’s the personal style of India's fashion stylists?

Fashion stylists are image creators. They tell the story of the times by putting together an outfit to be worn by a celebrity for an event, an editorial shoot or even to the airport. These “looks" are based on seasonal trends, mood, occasion and the way the celebrity wants to be perceived by public.

Will a pair of neon-green feathered kitten heels elevate a simple grey button-down cardigan and dark blue denims, or will a bright pink jacket do the trick? Will a black dhoti do better with a matching bandhgala or a pair of slim-fit black pants? The stylist’s decision can make or break the look.

A large part of their job is being inspired by what’s presented on the runway, what’s selling on the high street and what’s trending on social media and reinterpreting it to suit the client’s personality. But all this rarely influences their own personal style. In fact, the constant exposure makes them even more selective about their own wardrobe. At least that’s what the stylists Lounge reached out to said. We asked them about their personal sense of style, and how often they are tempted to shop for themselves while sourcing clothes and accessories for shoots.

Besides comfort dressing, the one thing they all had in common was keeping fashion mindful and highly personal.

As Shaleena Nathani, the style force behind the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, put it: “Personal style is becoming a lost art, and we are becoming clones of each other. We should follow trends but not without adding the ‘me’ in them."