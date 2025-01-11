What’s the personal style of India's fashion stylists?

A large part of their job is being inspired by what’s presented on the runway, what’s selling on the high street and what’s trending on social media and reinterpreting it to suit the client’s personality. But all this rarely influences their own personal style. In fact, the constant exposure makes them even more selective about their own wardrobe. At least that’s what the stylists Lounge reached out to said. We asked them about their personal sense of style, and how often they are tempted to shop for themselves while sourcing clothes and accessories for shoots.