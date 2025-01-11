What’s the personal style of India's fashion stylists?

Fashion stylists are image creators. They tell the story of the times by putting together an outfit to be worn by a celebrity for an event, an editorial shoot or even to the airport. These “looks" are based on seasonal trends, mood, occasion and the way the celebrity wants to be perceived by public.
Fashion stylists are image creators. They tell the story of the times by putting together an outfit to be worn by a celebrity for an event, an editorial shoot or even to the airport. These “looks" are based on seasonal trends, mood, occasion and the way the celebrity wants to be perceived by public.
Will a pair of neon-green feathered kitten heels elevate a simple grey button-down cardigan and dark blue denims, or will a bright pink jacket do the trick? Will a black dhoti do better with a matching bandhgala or a pair of slim-fit black pants? The stylist’s decision can make or break the look.
Will a pair of neon-green feathered kitten heels elevate a simple grey button-down cardigan and dark blue denims, or will a bright pink jacket do the trick? Will a black dhoti do better with a matching bandhgala or a pair of slim-fit black pants? The stylist’s decision can make or break the look.
A large part of their job is being inspired by what’s presented on the runway, what’s selling on the high street and what’s trending on social media and reinterpreting it to suit the client’s personality. But all this rarely influences their own personal style. In fact, the constant exposure makes them even more selective about their own wardrobe. At least that’s what the stylists Lounge reached out to said. We asked them about their personal sense of style, and how often they are tempted to shop for themselves while sourcing clothes and accessories for shoots.
Besides comfort dressing, the one thing they all had in common was keeping fashion mindful and highly personal.
As Shaleena Nathani, the style force behind the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, put it: “Personal style is becoming a lost art, and we are becoming clones of each other. We should follow trends but not without adding the ‘me’ in them."
DIVYAK D’SOUZA
Multifunctional and dynamic because of the nature of my job—one hour I am on the film set, the next I’m out sourcing. That’s why I give myself 5 minutes to dress and buy versatile neutrals like greens, browns and black. I’m inclined towards the Japanese aesthetics, since they lend themselves well to layering, and are body-shape inclusive, so even if I gain or lose a few kgs, they fall well on the body.
I shop twice a year and regularly detox. If there’s something I haven’t worn for six months, it’s out—I either donate it or give it to a friend.
SHALEENA NATHANI
Elevated casual dressing that’s also sexy. Like a white tank top that I will knot around the waist, ripped jeans, a cool pair of heels, bright lipstick and chunky jewellery. Fitted and oversized is also my go-to. For example, a fitted top with baggy jeans, or oversized shirt with cycling shorts. I never wear a dress as is, it has to be a combination of things, something that’s put together, so that it’s cooler and different and shows my personality.
There’s never a day I don’t think about shopping. I’m a complete shopaholic; it feeds my soul. I will buy whatever I like, unless it’s too expensive or I am not too sure about it.
TANYA GHAVRI
I’ve always been a very androgynous dresser. Boyfriend jeans, flared pants, oversized blazers/shirts—they are functional, chic, super trendy, good for layering and can be accessorised well. I invest heavily in monotone colours; these days, I’m more inclined towards nude/beige and tan.
I am one of those who won’t shop till the clothes in the closet are well used. I share them with my sister and friends; and I just don’t shop unless I really need something.
Also read: 2025's big fashion trend: elevated basics
MEAGAN CONCESSIO
Classic, vintage, secondhand. You will find me in blazers, wide-legged or straight-fit dark blue or black jeans, biker shorts, checkered shirt—very classic separates. My everyday wear includes athleisure, not just for the sake of comfort dressing, but to remind myself to workout. I shop from my shoots and once in two months, but it’s mostly hero pieces that can be moved around. I’m a big online shopper when looking for secondhand stuff; some of my go-to are Aimeeloved and Viange Vintage.
DIYA MEHTA JATIA
Minimalistic but edgy and mood-dependent. I stick to closet staples like high-waisted flared jeans or a roll-neck sweater and a long coat, but I will always try to elevate the look with a statement bag, shoes or an accessory. There will always be a standout element in my outfit.
I shop a lot for family and friends, and always end up tempting myself in the bargain. But I do seasonal closet cleanses and ensure there are more staples in my wardrobe that are easier to layer and mix and match.
Also read: Nostalgia is still in, so are animal prints