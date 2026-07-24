Is originality in design dying or evolving?

A corner of the fashion world recently became consumed with an oddly familiar question: who owns the design language? The trigger was Rahul Mishra’s latest Paris Haute Couture Week collection, Devi, inspired by the sculpted female figures found in temples across India. Parallels were drawn with Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani and videos posted on their social media accounts, revisiting their collections inspired by temple iconography. Before long, the conversation had turned into yet another social media trial over originality.
A corner of the fashion world recently became consumed with an oddly familiar question: who owns the design language? The trigger was Rahul Mishra’s latest Paris Haute Couture Week collection, Devi, inspired by the sculpted female figures found in temples across India. Parallels were drawn with Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani and videos posted on their social media accounts, revisiting their collections inspired by temple iconography. Before long, the conversation had turned into yet another social media trial over originality.
The thing is, designers, like most creative practitioners, routinely return to the same artworks, historical periods, cultural symbols and craft traditions, filtering them through their own aesthetics. Temple sculptures have inspired generations of artists, sculptors, photographers and filmmakers. To claim that this visual language belongs to one designer is to claim ownership over a shared cultural memory.
The thing is, designers, like most creative practitioners, routinely return to the same artworks, historical periods, cultural symbols and craft traditions, filtering them through their own aesthetics. Temple sculptures have inspired generations of artists, sculptors, photographers and filmmakers. To claim that this visual language belongs to one designer is to claim ownership over a shared cultural memory.
That is especially true today, when visual references are more accessible than ever before. Images that once required long visits to museums, libraries or archaeological sites now circulate endlessly on Instagram, Pinterest and digital moodboards. With a few taps, anyone can pull up the exact shade of ruby that the Maharaja of Patiala liked or the size of the lobster on the original 1937 Lobster Dress by Schiaparelli or study the drape of an ancient Greek chiton.
Add to that the age of AI, algorithm-driven discovery and relentless visual consumption, and creative overlap becomes almost inevitable. The internet has also changed the rules of creativity. Familiar images and references spread faster, or go viral, because people recognise them instantly. As a result, creators often return to ideas that already exist.
The phenomenon extends well beyond fashion. In music, film, art, design, literature, it’s increasingly common to encounter works that evoke a sense of déjà vu. A colleague who’s a senior art critic says the similarities between contemporary artworks have become so pronounced that many now resemble close cousins rather than distant relatives.
So, is originality dead? No and yes.
No, because genuinely original ideas still exist. They are simply harder to find in a world where billions of people have instant access to the same archives, images and cultural references.
Yes, because the very idea of originality has evolved. We all consume the same visual culture. The question, then, is no longer who thought of something first, but who transformed a familiar reference into something distinctly their own.
The recent couture debate is a case in point. All three designers started at the same source but arrived at different destinations—creating a design language that was unmistakably their own. Tahiliani translated temple iconography into printed motifs and fluid drapes. Gupta rendered it through sculptural, three-dimensional forms. Mishra interpreted it through illusion, embroidery and trompe-l’œil.
The Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges famously argued that there are only a handful of stories, endlessly retold in different forms. What turns a familiar story into an original work isn’t the pursuit of the next viral moment, but an irresistible need to tell it in a way that only its creator can.