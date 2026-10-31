Ideas for adding colour blocking to your wardrobe

Colour blocking has been one of the strongest trends across runways, from Paris to New York and New Delhi. It is also one of the easiest ways to make everyday dressing more playful. The idea is to bring together two or more solid shades in a single outfit, creating contrast through unexpected combinations rather than relying on prints or embellishment. Think cobalt blue with bright orange, cherry red with pink, or lime green with lavender. The trick is to find shades that complement or deliberately clash with each other.
If head-to-toe colour feels too much, start with one statement piece. A brightly coloured skirt, pair of trousers or jacket, for instance, can be paired with a contrasting solid shade for an uncomplicated take on the trend. You could also experiment with accessories: a colourful bag, shoes or earrings can add an unexpected pop to an otherwise understated outfit.
Colour blocking need not mean dividing an outfit into equal sections. Use one dominant shade and introduce another through a smaller element, such as a top, belt or pair of shoes. Alternatively, try colour-blocked separates, where contrasting panels do the work for you.
For a more adventurous approach, bring together three or more shades. The key is to create a sense of balance without making the combination look too coordinated. Think of it as an invitation to experiment rather than follow a formula. Here are some ways to try colour blocking.