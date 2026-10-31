Ideas for adding colour blocking to your wardrobe

Colour blocking has been one of the strongest trends across runways, from Paris to New York and New Delhi. It is also one of the easiest ways to make everyday dressing more playful. The idea is to bring together two or more solid shades in a single outfit, creating contrast through unexpected combinations rather than relying on prints or embellishment. Think cobalt blue with bright orange, cherry red with pink, or lime green with lavender. The trick is to find shades that complement or deliberately clash with each other.