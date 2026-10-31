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Ideas for adding colour blocking to your wardrobe

Team Lounge
2 min read31 Oct 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Pure Home Linen Satin Cushion Cover
Pure Home Linen Satin Cushion Cover
Summary

A selection of clothes, accessories and home décor to help you experiment with one of 2026's biggest trends

Gift this article

Colour blocking has been one of the strongest trends across runways, from Paris to New York and New Delhi. It is also one of the easiest ways to make everyday dressing more playful. The idea is to bring together two or more solid shades in a single outfit, creating contrast through unexpected combinations rather than relying on prints or embellishment. Think cobalt blue with bright orange, cherry red with pink, or lime green with lavender. The trick is to find shades that complement or deliberately clash with each other.

Colour blocking has been one of the strongest trends across runways, from Paris to New York and New Delhi. It is also one of the easiest ways to make everyday dressing more playful. The idea is to bring together two or more solid shades in a single outfit, creating contrast through unexpected combinations rather than relying on prints or embellishment. Think cobalt blue with bright orange, cherry red with pink, or lime green with lavender. The trick is to find shades that complement or deliberately clash with each other.

If head-to-toe colour feels too much, start with one statement piece. A brightly coloured skirt, pair of trousers or jacket, for instance, can be paired with a contrasting solid shade for an uncomplicated take on the trend. You could also experiment with accessories: a colourful bag, shoes or earrings can add an unexpected pop to an otherwise understated outfit.

If head-to-toe colour feels too much, start with one statement piece. A brightly coloured skirt, pair of trousers or jacket, for instance, can be paired with a contrasting solid shade for an uncomplicated take on the trend. You could also experiment with accessories: a colourful bag, shoes or earrings can add an unexpected pop to an otherwise understated outfit.

Colour blocking need not mean dividing an outfit into equal sections. Use one dominant shade and introduce another through a smaller element, such as a top, belt or pair of shoes. Alternatively, try colour-blocked separates, where contrasting panels do the work for you.

For a more adventurous approach, bring together three or more shades. The key is to create a sense of balance without making the combination look too coordinated. Think of it as an invitation to experiment rather than follow a formula. Here are some ways to try colour blocking.

PILLOW TALK

Pure Home Linen Satin Cushion Cover

Skip the neutral home décor craze and add a pop of colour to your home with these cushions. Available in stores; 3,499 each.

WAVE THEORY

Siddhartha Bansal Waves Skirt

Pair this embroidered skirt with a solid shirt or polka dots for a mix of prints. Available in stores and online; price on request.

SOFT POWER

Bottega Veneta Jacket-Shirt

For those shy at heart, try colour-blocking in subtler shades with this hybrid of a silk shirt, scarf and jacket. Available in stores; price on request.

COSMIC PLAY

Eshvi Galaxy Drop Earrings

Bring a touch of celestial charm to any outfit with this gold-plated silver pair, embellished with moon and star motifs. Available on Farfetch.com; 25,200.


PREPPY COOL

Kenzo Wool-Leather Varsity Jacket

Give off-duty dressing a collegiate twist with this oversized jacket. Available on Kenzo.com; $1,815.

EYE CANDY

Dior B1U Gradient Oval Sunglasses

Bows are everywhere, so why not wear them on your sunnies too? Available in stores and online; 78,000.

COLOUR CRUISE

Mira Mikati Knitted Skateboard

Carry your rainbow wherever you go with this skateboard wrapped in a colourful knitted cover. Available on Miramikati.com; 64,400.

GRAPE-VINE

Cult Gaia Grape Sandals

Put your best foot forward in these sandals, featuring a heel that looks like a bunch of grapes. Available on Cultgaia.com; 79,300.

BASKETCORE

Loewe Bucket

This nappa leather bucket bag can be worn over the shoulder or crossbody, and comes with a playful crab charm. Available in stores and online; 6.47 lakh.

Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
Also Read | Fashion trends worth taking home
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleIdeas for adding colour blocking to your wardrobe

Ideas for adding colour blocking to your wardrobe

Team Lounge
2 min read31 Oct 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Pure Home Linen Satin Cushion Cover
Pure Home Linen Satin Cushion Cover
Summary

A selection of clothes, accessories and home décor to help you experiment with one of 2026's biggest trends

Gift this article

Colour blocking has been one of the strongest trends across runways, from Paris to New York and New Delhi. It is also one of the easiest ways to make everyday dressing more playful. The idea is to bring together two or more solid shades in a single outfit, creating contrast through unexpected combinations rather than relying on prints or embellishment. Think cobalt blue with bright orange, cherry red with pink, or lime green with lavender. The trick is to find shades that complement or deliberately clash with each other.

Colour blocking has been one of the strongest trends across runways, from Paris to New York and New Delhi. It is also one of the easiest ways to make everyday dressing more playful. The idea is to bring together two or more solid shades in a single outfit, creating contrast through unexpected combinations rather than relying on prints or embellishment. Think cobalt blue with bright orange, cherry red with pink, or lime green with lavender. The trick is to find shades that complement or deliberately clash with each other.

If head-to-toe colour feels too much, start with one statement piece. A brightly coloured skirt, pair of trousers or jacket, for instance, can be paired with a contrasting solid shade for an uncomplicated take on the trend. You could also experiment with accessories: a colourful bag, shoes or earrings can add an unexpected pop to an otherwise understated outfit.

If head-to-toe colour feels too much, start with one statement piece. A brightly coloured skirt, pair of trousers or jacket, for instance, can be paired with a contrasting solid shade for an uncomplicated take on the trend. You could also experiment with accessories: a colourful bag, shoes or earrings can add an unexpected pop to an otherwise understated outfit.

Colour blocking need not mean dividing an outfit into equal sections. Use one dominant shade and introduce another through a smaller element, such as a top, belt or pair of shoes. Alternatively, try colour-blocked separates, where contrasting panels do the work for you.

For a more adventurous approach, bring together three or more shades. The key is to create a sense of balance without making the combination look too coordinated. Think of it as an invitation to experiment rather than follow a formula. Here are some ways to try colour blocking.

PILLOW TALK

Pure Home Linen Satin Cushion Cover

Skip the neutral home décor craze and add a pop of colour to your home with these cushions. Available in stores; 3,499 each.

WAVE THEORY

Siddhartha Bansal Waves Skirt

Pair this embroidered skirt with a solid shirt or polka dots for a mix of prints. Available in stores and online; price on request.

SOFT POWER

Bottega Veneta Jacket-Shirt

For those shy at heart, try colour-blocking in subtler shades with this hybrid of a silk shirt, scarf and jacket. Available in stores; price on request.

COSMIC PLAY

Eshvi Galaxy Drop Earrings

Bring a touch of celestial charm to any outfit with this gold-plated silver pair, embellished with moon and star motifs. Available on Farfetch.com; 25,200.


PREPPY COOL

Kenzo Wool-Leather Varsity Jacket

Give off-duty dressing a collegiate twist with this oversized jacket. Available on Kenzo.com; $1,815.

EYE CANDY

Dior B1U Gradient Oval Sunglasses

Bows are everywhere, so why not wear them on your sunnies too? Available in stores and online; 78,000.

COLOUR CRUISE

Mira Mikati Knitted Skateboard

Carry your rainbow wherever you go with this skateboard wrapped in a colourful knitted cover. Available on Miramikati.com; 64,400.

GRAPE-VINE

Cult Gaia Grape Sandals

Put your best foot forward in these sandals, featuring a heel that looks like a bunch of grapes. Available on Cultgaia.com; 79,300.

BASKETCORE

Loewe Bucket

This nappa leather bucket bag can be worn over the shoulder or crossbody, and comes with a playful crab charm. Available in stores and online; 6.47 lakh.

Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
Also Read | Fashion trends worth taking home
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleIdeas for adding colour blocking to your wardrobe
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