Trends we don’t want to see in 2026

Extra-large and extra-small bags, Labubus, tiny blouses, Y2K, tinted lip balms, ties, maximalism…2025 has been a year of mish-mash when it comes to fashion and beauty trends. There are many lists online declaring which trends will continue to thrive and which will die in the new year.

At Lounge, during the week between Christmas and New Year, we look back on the many styles that created a buzz all year round but don’t quite have the staying power to outlive the moment—or earn a place in a wardrobe or a vanity kit built for the long haul.

COLOUR COORDINATED LOVE The last time anyone looked bearable in coordinated clothes was in Sound of Music, the 1965 movie that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Andrews stitches outfits from patterned curtains for the Von Trapp children. And ‘matching curtains’ are the words that come to my mind every time I see a couple turn up for events in coordinated clothes. Of the 1,001 ways to show love, wearing matching outfits is the least imaginative way to say ‘We belong together, baby’. It makes them look like they've just walked out of a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ catalogue.– Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

DON’T BE A SPECTACLE

View full Image A pair of oversized sunglasses might be a must-have celebrity accessory, but they are not universally flattering

Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar may have pushed oversized sunglasses into the spotlight this year, but they’re not universally flattering. When frames overwhelm the face, they erase your features altogether. And sometimes, they just look like they’re in danger of slipping off the face. As with most accessories, scale matters. And let’s face it, there can only be one Diljit. —Narender Pal Singh

KEEP THE PANTS INSIDE Wearing black yoga pants outside the yoga/pilates studio to brunch, the mall, or worse, a meeting, is a no. Yes, yoga pants give shape to the body, are easy to style, announce the wearer’s dedication to workouts, and give you the freedom to stretch in any direction, anytime. The same goes for joggers–keep them in the gym. Getting ready for the outside world can be time-consuming, but changing pants? It takes only a nanosecond longer.— Pooja Singh

OLD MONEY AESTHETIC

View full Image The viral Clean Girl look can be uninspiring

Let’s stop ascribing to the most boring, uptight iteration of the Clean Girl look when a universe of colour and texture is waiting to be explored. We’ve all seen the reels: influencers cosplaying heirs in static navy and sad brown—a “wealthy” look that feels remarkably cheap. Your personal style isn't a curated costume; it’s meant to reflect the specific corner of the world you actually belong to, one that is visually interesting in its own right. Wear your maximalist gold jewellery, statement eyeshadow, ikat bags, chunky boots, and bejewelled belts. Leave the wannabe Blair Waldorf aesthetic behind in 2012 where it belongs. —Ghazal Chengappa

MONSTER MULCH

View full Image If you really want to give your bag a unique personality, buy a neon ducky or a kitsch keychain from a local store instead of a Labubu doll ( Bloomberg )

The peak of meaningless embracing of trends has been this year’s love for Labubus, those little monsters that hang off bag handles. If you really want to give your bag some personality, buy a neon ducky or a kitsch keychain from a local store. But to really make your bag stand out, maybe make an effort not to carry one everyone else has. Like the boring crescent crossbody, which Uniqlo introduced and everyone copied. Or massive brown totes emblazoned with ugly logos. —Shalini Umachandran

BRALETTE BLOUSES When designers are going big on blouses—sculpted corsets, statement necklines, exquisite zardozi and aari work—this trend of bralettes masquerading as blouses is incomprehensible. They neither add structure to the ensemble nor do they offer textural play or drama. Instead, bralette blouses seem like half a thought—stolid and unimaginative. Are they there, not there? Who really cares…—Avantika Bhuyan

GRUESOME TWOSOME

View full Image Cardi B can rock the Y2K-inspired two-toned lips thanks to an A-grade make up and camera team. But it's not a look for the everyday life ( Courtesy Instagram )

Y2K fashion and beauty trends made a comeback in all their blingy and glossy glory in 2025. While frosted eyeshadows and bold blush get a thumbs-up, the two-toned lips—pairing dark lip liner with a lighter lipstick—still don’t make the cut for me. Cardi B can rock it because she has an A-grade makeup and camera team, but I can’t imagine wearing this look under any circumstance. I will leave it to the celebs and pray it never plagues mere mortals like me.—Jahnabee Borah

PYJAMA PARTY I recently heard someone call co-ord suits a “millennials' nightie”, and I cannot agree more. I quite liked the idea when they entered our wardrobes (not mine!), with their light, summery prints, but do we have to make itthe outfit of choice for every event—from school drops to honeymoons? —Rituparna Roy

NOT RAZOR SHARP

View full Image Shoes with spikes are not made for walking

Spike detailing on shoes might be dazzling and eye-catching, but they make the shoe heavier and impractical. City streets can be mean, but that’s no reason to walk around with shoes that look like they could cause flat tyres. Plus, they just give me the ick.– Rohit Goyal

CHUNKY PUNK Why weigh your neck down with beads the size of ping pong balls, a placard serenading as a pendant, and a rolo chain that would not look out of place on a Great Dane? Layer your necklaces if you want, but tone it down. Same goes for fingernails that look like chandeliers, dripping with rhinestones, diamante, flowers, and whatnot. They look bulky, even lethal—imagine your sari or hair getting snagged in someone's fancy nails? Yes, it's a nightmare. Let your hands not do the talking.—Nipa Charagi

JUNGLE RAAJ

View full Image Animal prints need some reimagination in fashion, else they will always look boring, like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sari-bustier-cape combo