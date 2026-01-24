8 fashion trends from 2016 that still look great in 2026

It's hard to escape the ‘2016’ trend, especially if you are perpetually online. From people sharing their decade-old selfies to revisiting the music they once looped endlessly, nostalgia is thick in the air—tinged with a longing for a simpler time when Instagram was just a place to share photos (not count followers) and the OTT boom was only just beginning. With everyone digging into their 2016 archives to see what was trending back then, Lounge decided to go down the rabbit hole too, revisiting the fashion moments that made news that year. 2016, afterall, was the era of “It” bags, statement jackets, and trends that travelled fast—from runways to red carpets to festival fields. But here’s the plot twist: instead of looking at them as ‘mere symbols of a year that was’, we’ve put together a compilation of looks that still hold good in 2026. After all, isn’t that how fashion works—repeating itself every few years, only this time with a more elevated edge?

Here are eight trends from ’16 that you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe today, without feeling like a fashion dinosaur.

‘BE DA BOMB’

Bomber jackets were everywhere in 2016, straddling the worlds of streetwear and luxury. This dark-green version from Gucci, crafted in embossed GG leather, captures that era’s love for logo-led outerwear while feeling timeless enough for 2026. Layer it over tailored or pared-back separates for maximum impact. Bomber jackets were huge in 2016. This dark-green version, crafted in embossed GG leather, is a worthy investment. Available on Gucci.com; ₹6.86 lakh.

SLIP INTO SATIN

inspired by ’90s lingerie dressing, lace slip dresses were a 2016 favourite that was popularised by red-carpet regulars and super models like Gigi Hadid. DÔEN's “Simonie” dress – bias-cut in silk satin and finished with black silk ribbon straps and a lace ruffle – channels that aesthetic but with a bolder attitude. Available on Shopdoen.com; ₹59,500.

FLAUNT AWAY

With its geometric panels and cuboid construction, Loewe's Puzzle bag became an instant “It” bag—favoured for both its sculptural appeal and everyday functionality. A decade on, its clean lines and adaptability make it a versatile bag that is still on trend. Available on Loewe.com; ₹4.40 lakh.

WORN & TORN

Distressed denim was a symbol of 2016’s rock-inflected, slightly rebellious aesthetic. Channel that year's rock rebel attitude in these Dsquared2 five-pocket stretch denim pants that have been given a worn and torn finish. Pair them with a t-shirt or a full-sleeved plaid shirt and finished with a bomber jacket. Available on Dsquared2.com; ₹49,800.

GOLD SHOW

The choker was one of 2016’s most polarising yet enduring jewellery trends, signalling a shift towards bold, neck-focused statement pieces. While the chokers that year included designs like simple black velvet ribbons, metallic collars or plastic tattoo chokers (who can forget them!), Bulgari’s “Tubogas” necklace made from 18 karat yellow gold, adds a luxe twist with pavé diamonds and black onyx studs – transforming a once-trendy accessory into a timeless piece of jewellery. Available on Bulgari.com; price on request.

PINK PLEASE

When Pantone crowned ‘millennial pink’ the colour of the year in 2016, it sparked a global fashion phenomenon. This short dress by Maison Valentino, with pleated georgette ruffles, reintroduces the shade in a way that feels elegant rather than Barbie-core, proving the colour still has staying power in 2026 wardrobes. Available on Valentino.com; ₹1.83 lakh.

STEP BACK

Backless loafers emerged as the ultimate off-duty shoe in 2016, blurring the line between loungewear and polish. Rewind to that year with this pair from Bottega Veneta that's finished with the house’s signature metallic knot detail. Best worn with an all-denim outfit or an elegant skirt and top ensemble. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹98,459.

ALL RUFFLED UP

Off-the-shoulder tops were a defining silhouette of 2016, tapping into a romantic, feminine mood that seen across runways and resort collections and red carpets. This cotton-blend top from label Carolina Herrera, with its floral print and ruffled detailing, revisits the trend with softness and wearability. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.71 lakh.

