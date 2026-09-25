Fashion trends worth taking home

Going by the latest trends on and off the runway, the season of minimalism seems to be over. You can push the routine neutrals towards the back of your closet and bring out all the bright shades, or at least mix the two worlds.
Ralph Lauren’s show, which opened the New York Fashion Week on 9 September, was among those that gave maximalism a stage. It was not necessarily ornate, but definitely fun. The American designer’s usual preppy workwear came with a side of shimmer, feathers and Victorian-era-inspired silhouettes, as if The Great Gatsby had wandered into Bridgerton. The London Fashion Week, too, served up bright colours, bigger silhouettes and over-the-top styling, including the “messy girl” aesthetic—think clashing colours and prints, eccentric accessories (a tie that looks like braided hair, for instance) paired with otherwise uniform clothes, and messy hair. Actor Jonathan Bailey’s luscious locks at the recent Burberry show are a good case in point.
The love-for-the-past theme continued on the red carpet, with padded shoulders, oversized jackets, cummerbunds and pleated trousers making frequent appearances, especially on actors Vijay Varma, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.
Perhaps the turn towards maximalism is understandable. In a world filled with grim news and increasingly shaped by AI, there is something appealing about wearing clothes that bring a little colour, excess and, dare we say, joy. While the circus of trends will continue to move in circles, here are some of our picks worth indulging in—and giving your personal spin—for the season ahead.