Fashion trends worth taking home

BELTS EVERYWHERE

The belt is no longer just about holding up your trousers or cinching your waist. It is becoming a playground for jewelled charms and embellishments, while its position is also up for grabs—worn near the shoulders or dropped well below the waist, as seen at Lovebirds’ debut show at the London Fashion Week. Cummerbunds, too, have become bigger and more prominent, moving beyond their traditional association with formalwear. And why stop at one belt when you can wear two, or even three, layered over each other? In keeping with the maximalist mood, more is clearly more.