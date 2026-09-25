Fashion trends worth taking home

Going by the latest trends on and off the runway, the season of minimalism seems to be over. You can push the routine neutrals towards the back of your closet and bring out all the bright shades, or at least mix the two worlds.
Going by the latest trends on and off the runway, the season of minimalism seems to be over. You can push the routine neutrals towards the back of your closet and bring out all the bright shades, or at least mix the two worlds.
Ralph Lauren’s show, which opened the New York Fashion Week on 9 September, was among those that gave maximalism a stage. It was not necessarily ornate, but definitely fun. The American designer’s usual preppy workwear came with a side of shimmer, feathers and Victorian-era-inspired silhouettes, as if The Great Gatsby had wandered into Bridgerton. The London Fashion Week, too, served up bright colours, bigger silhouettes and over-the-top styling, including the “messy girl” aesthetic—think clashing colours and prints, eccentric accessories (a tie that looks like braided hair, for instance) paired with otherwise uniform clothes, and messy hair. Actor Jonathan Bailey’s luscious locks at the recent Burberry show are a good case in point.
Ralph Lauren’s show, which opened the New York Fashion Week on 9 September, was among those that gave maximalism a stage. It was not necessarily ornate, but definitely fun. The American designer’s usual preppy workwear came with a side of shimmer, feathers and Victorian-era-inspired silhouettes, as if The Great Gatsby had wandered into Bridgerton. The London Fashion Week, too, served up bright colours, bigger silhouettes and over-the-top styling, including the “messy girl” aesthetic—think clashing colours and prints, eccentric accessories (a tie that looks like braided hair, for instance) paired with otherwise uniform clothes, and messy hair. Actor Jonathan Bailey’s luscious locks at the recent Burberry show are a good case in point.
The love-for-the-past theme continued on the red carpet, with padded shoulders, oversized jackets, cummerbunds and pleated trousers making frequent appearances, especially on actors Vijay Varma, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.
Perhaps the turn towards maximalism is understandable. In a world filled with grim news and increasingly shaped by AI, there is something appealing about wearing clothes that bring a little colour, excess and, dare we say, joy. While the circus of trends will continue to move in circles, here are some of our picks worth indulging in—and giving your personal spin—for the season ahead.
CORPCORE GOES TO PARTY
Workwear has been getting increasingly casual since the covid-19 pandemic. Even the comeback of ties last year was less about a return to old-school formality and more about adding a little fun to the office uniform. Now, that playful streak seems to be making its way into corporate dressing more broadly: zardozi embroidery on the collar and cuffs of a blue shirt, a ruffled white shirt paired with an embellished skirt, Oxford shoes with shaggy trims.
The result? Clothes that can move from the office to after-work drinks without requiring an outfit change.
Pro tip: The trick to acing this is to let just one item provide the drama and keep the rest simple—a black tie studded with golden charms, for instance.
YELLOW FOR WINTER
The Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 might be a lofty, billowy white, but we’re betting on yellow for Q4—specifically, a pale buttery shade. Yellow may be an unusual choice for autumn, but this muted, creamy version has enough warmth to work with the season’s richer palette. Designers including Anamika Khanna, Ritu Kumar and Arpita Mehta have used it in their latest collections, as have brands such as Coach and Simone Rocha.
Pro tip: Mix and match the yellow with chocolate brown, burgundy, olive or deep navy to bring brightness without looking summery.
HIGH-LOW DRESSING
Perhaps the best show to illustrate this trend was Sabyasachi’s in New York. Striped shirts were paired with denim waistcoats and sequinned skirts, while chunky jewellery elevated plain oversized jackets, pushing the idea that couture should be part of everyday dressing when mixed with something far more casual. The idea is to stop treating expensive pieces as meant only for special occasions. And that doesn’t mean everything has to be expensive—a Zara or H&M piece can work just as well with something far more precious.
Pro tip: A denim-on-denim look with polki jewellery, or a bow blouse lying in your closet with a sari.
BELTS EVERYWHERE
The belt is no longer just about holding up your trousers or cinching your waist. It is becoming a playground for jewelled charms and embellishments, while its position is also up for grabs—worn near the shoulders or dropped well below the waist, as seen at Lovebirds’ debut show at the London Fashion Week. Cummerbunds, too, have become bigger and more prominent, moving beyond their traditional association with formalwear. And why stop at one belt when you can wear two, or even three, layered over each other? In keeping with the maximalist mood, more is clearly more.
Pro tip: If you’re feeling adventurous, add a belt to a cummerbund.
OVERSIZED TOPS
Much like casual officewear, oversized clothing is also a legacy of pandemic dressing. To be fair, oversized fashion has come and gone over the decades, and is currently enjoying something of a renaissance. Walk into a store and you’re likely to find as many oversized clothing options as traditionally fitted ones.
What’s striking about this revival is the sheer variety of silhouettes. Oversized no longer simply means a boxy shirt or an extra-large blazer. There’s a trench coat with puff sleeves, high-neck blouses that resemble blazers, and dresses that cocoon the body while still giving it shape. The proportions are exaggerated, but the silhouettes are anything but predictable.
Pro tip: The usual rule is to balance an oversized piece with something more tailored. But you can break it: try a slip dress with an oversized trench, or even pair two generously cut pieces. The trick is to add some sharpness elsewhere, whether it’s a pair of pointed pumps or a small sling bag.
THE PENCIL RETURNS
While maxi and balloon skirts remain popular, the Marilyn Monroe kind is enjoying another revival. The runway offered plenty of variations: Ralph Lauren sent out a Gatsby-inspired sparkling gold version, Michael Kors worked graphic monochrome zigzags, while Khaite’s came in black leather. Pamela Anderson wore a Carolina Herrera floral pencil skirt with a red roll-neck and shimmering gold coat at the American brand’s show earlier this month, while actor Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted a heavily embroidered version in a recent Ritu Kumar campaign.
Pro tip: Try a below-the-knee version with a chunky knit or simple white T-shirt, and add messy hair for that ultra-fashion 1990s look.
WEARING CONFETTI
While a number of runway shows offered their fair share of shine, none came close to Coach’s show in New York, where even the models’ caps and bags had confetti stuck to them, like a reminder to stay happy when the world seems to be wilting.
Pro tip: If you needed a sign to buy a shiny or shimmery pair of shoes, this is it.