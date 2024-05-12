The sari gets practical with a small pocket
A few designers are trying to make the sari more practical, functional and convenient
The sari is perhaps fashion’s greatest chameleon. For decades, it has been reimagined by designers, given its versatility and the numerous ways in which it can be draped. Brands like Raw Mango, Abraham and Thakore, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra, among several others have, over time, not only revived fabrics and handlooms and paid homage to unsung artisans, but also added their sartorial element to the garment—for instance, by pleating it to resemble a skirt with a cape-like palla.