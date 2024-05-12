The sari gets practical with a small pocket

The sari is perhaps fashion’s greatest chameleon. For decades, it has been reimagined by designers, given its versatility and the numerous ways in which it can be draped. Brands like Raw Mango, Abraham and Thakore, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra, among several others have, over time, not only revived fabrics and handlooms and paid homage to unsung artisans, but also added their sartorial element to the garment—for instance, by pleating it to resemble a skirt with a cape-like palla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With our Insta reels overflowing with celebrities wearing the sari in their own individual style on ramps and at red carpet events, the garment continues to appeal to all generations, including those in their 20s. Earlier this week, actor Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi sari to the Met Gala in New York. In keeping with this, some designers are continuing to innovate to make the sari more functional and easier to drape—and one of the latest innovations is the pocket.

“It’s early days for saris with pockets but it’s a trend waiting to take off," says Swati Singh, founder of Mumbai-based Aseem Shakti, which offers ready-to-wear pocket saris, mostly hand-block printed in mul cotton and organza. The sizes range from XS-8XL, and a customer needs to mention their height to decide the placement of the pocket. Aseem Shakti also offers the service of turning pre-owned saris into pre-pleated, pocket saris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Piecing together the sari’s modern story Singh started making saris with pockets in 2019 with an initial investment of around ₹4 lakh, training 10 women in Andheri East, Mumbai. “I used a lot of my mum’s saris while experimenting," says Singh. Her aim was to make pockets that weren’t bulky or flimsy, could be neatly hidden inside the palla, and were deep enough to hold anything, from a cellphone and a small wallet to keys and accessories like a tiny comb. The idea to have pockets stemmed from Singh’s own desire for apparel that was functional and not just pretty.

Singh’s last point could well be part of a larger debate on women’s wear still falling short on functionality. In 2018, a global survey of jeans by New York-based digital publication The Pudding found that, on average, women’s pockets were 48% less deep and 6.5% slimmer than men’s, and that only 40% of women’s front pockets could fit a smartphone.

The sales figures of Aseem Shakti’s pocket saris are a pointer to the gradual growth in the business. From selling 20-30 saris with pockets a month five years ago, the brand now sells 500-plus pieces a month. From around ₹3.5-4 crore last year, Singh is confident of having a turnover of ₹10 crore-plus by the end of this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vidya Balan in a NandiDimps sari

According to a 2022 Technopak report in the Business Standard, the organised market for saris was valued at ₹12,500 crore, expected to touch ₹24,700 crore by 2025.

“Given that so many youngsters are interested in wearing saris, there’s huge opportunity in adding not just pockets to saris but also presenting them in a ready-to-wear avatar where you just drape it within seconds," says Dimple Tyagi, founder of the NandiDimps boutique in the National Capital Region. It specialises in kalamkari and hand-embroidered ethnic wear, which has also been worn by actor Vidya Balan. Tyagi started experimenting with large, Kutch-hand embroidered pockets on saris in 2018. “I wanted the pockets to be shown off as a style statement in the sari," adds Tyagi who is launching her next collection of 12-15 naturally dyed handloom saris with hand-embroidered and hand-painted pockets in the next couple of weeks. “I get 20-30 calls per day, sometimes more, from all over India and abroad for pocket saris," she says.

Given the ease that pockets in saris provide to consumers, why aren’t more brands, particularly, the organised corporate brands, giving it a nod? In the Nalli and Taneira stores that we visited, we didn’t find such saris. The two brands did not respond to our queries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goa-based Varsha Devjani, founder of Sufi Studio, one of the brands that began offering pocket saris roughly six years ago, says , “While pre-pleating is easier, accommodating pockets is tricky given that the fabric can easily tear. Moreover, the placement of pockets needs to be done correctly so that the overall look isn’t clumsy." She adds that the sari as an unstitched garment is complete in itself, and therefore easier to sell that way.

Singh is predicting a surge in demand. The brand is set to tie up with an e-commerce apparel brand for its saris with pockets and plans to train more women. “We have 100-plus women, by the year-end we will train 200-plus women," she says.

Those who have bought saris with pockets are a happy lot. Take Delhi-based doctor Nitya Balagopalan, who is in her early 30s. She finds the idea of saris with pockets “liberating". As a public health professional who is always on her toes, Balagopalan finds it super convenient to put her mobile phone, car keys, a notepad, a pen, some cash, in her sari pocket. The firm cotton lining doesn’t allow the pocket to sag, she says. “The need for pockets in women’s wear is hugely underestimated," Balagopalan says. She’s been gifting the saris to members of her family in India and abroad. “People are intrigued when they see my perfectly pleated saris with pockets," she says. “They’re a conversation starter, on saris—and on pockets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based writer.

