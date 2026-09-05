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Viral fashion trends worth investing in now

Team Lounge
2 min read5 Sep 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt
Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt
Summary

From statement jackets to sculptural eyewear, a curated edit of popular fashion items worth adding to your wardrobe 

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Fashion’s viral trends are less about buying into a complete look and more about finding one piece that makes an outfit feel current as well as timeless. The new power jacket, for instance, is moving beyond the blazer and bomber, with more relaxed proportions and a twist of streetwear or sportswear.

Fashion’s viral trends are less about buying into a complete look and more about finding one piece that makes an outfit feel current as well as timeless. The new power jacket, for instance, is moving beyond the blazer and bomber, with more relaxed proportions and a twist of streetwear or sportswear.

Statement eyewear is also gaining a strong following, and geometric and exaggerated frames are turn sunglasses into the main event rather than an afterthought.

Statement eyewear is also gaining a strong following, and geometric and exaggerated frames are turn sunglasses into the main event rather than an afterthought.

Fringe is back as well, but in a more playful guise; there's more movement, colour and embellishment. Even the humble white shirt is getting an update, with pleats, embroidery and sculptural details making it anything but basic. These are trends worth considering because they can be incorporated without requiring a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Elsewhere, maximalism is creeping into unexpected corners of the wardrobe. Statement trousers are making a case for sequins, bold prints and unusual combinations, while shoes in striking shades offer an easier way to embrace colour without going all-in.

Jewellery, meanwhile, is getting more sophisticated and fun, with intricate craftsmanship and colourful stones making pieces feel collectible rather than merely decorative. The micro-accessory trend is becoming playful, turning tiny bags, charms and functional objects into conversation starters. And then there is denim, which is escaping the jeans category altogether and showing up on boots and accessories for an unexpected take on a familiar fabric.

We have curated a list of items that are designed to be noticed, and worth wearing beyond their viral moment.

LIGHT WHITE

Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt

Pleated and pink-tucked sleeves and hand-embroidered lotus appliqué elevate the plain cropped white shirt. For details, visit Ashiva Shu on Instagram; 18,500.

COVER UP

Adidas Originals Tang

Borrowing from the Chinese Tang suit, this roomy jacket gives sportswear a traditional twist. Available in stores and online; 10,999.

CUTTING EDGE

Birch Posh Zip Lock

See the world differently through these frames with a geometric “zip-lock” edge. Available on Birchposh.com; 10,480.

FRINGE PLAY

431-88 Bead Fringe Cape

Colourful beads that sway as you move make this short cape a playful addition to a sari, trousers or a skirt. Available on 431-88.com; 1,26,400.

STARS & STRIPES

KNN Calcutta Stargirl ZBR Pants

Satin pants with zebra stripes and pink sequinned stars. What’s not to love? Available on Knncalcutta.com; 17,999.

MORE THAN A SHOE

ERL Rouge Croco Vamps

Bright red and mock-croc leather give these shoes a retro yet contemporary feel. Available on Erl.store; 49,900.

COLOUR CRUSH

Shachee Fine Jewellery Garden Of Bliss

Set in rose gold with diamonds and emeralds, these micro-mosaic earrings tell a flowery tale. Available on Gemfields.com; price on request.

CARRY ON

Louis XIII The Drop

A leather bottle case with a mini cognac bottle that’s a bag or phone charm—or a tiny shot of Dutch courage. Available on Louisxiii-cognac.com; price on request.

FEELING BLUE

The Attico Leon Denim Knee-High Boots

Denim boots with a slouchy silhouette for that lived-in look. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,085.

Also Read | How international museums are taking India's art, fashion legacy to the world
Also Read | When fashion becomes a lesson in art
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Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleViral fashion trends worth investing in now

Viral fashion trends worth investing in now

Team Lounge
2 min read5 Sep 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt
Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt
Summary

From statement jackets to sculptural eyewear, a curated edit of popular fashion items worth adding to your wardrobe 

Gift this article

Fashion’s viral trends are less about buying into a complete look and more about finding one piece that makes an outfit feel current as well as timeless. The new power jacket, for instance, is moving beyond the blazer and bomber, with more relaxed proportions and a twist of streetwear or sportswear.

Fashion’s viral trends are less about buying into a complete look and more about finding one piece that makes an outfit feel current as well as timeless. The new power jacket, for instance, is moving beyond the blazer and bomber, with more relaxed proportions and a twist of streetwear or sportswear.

Statement eyewear is also gaining a strong following, and geometric and exaggerated frames are turn sunglasses into the main event rather than an afterthought.

Statement eyewear is also gaining a strong following, and geometric and exaggerated frames are turn sunglasses into the main event rather than an afterthought.

Fringe is back as well, but in a more playful guise; there's more movement, colour and embellishment. Even the humble white shirt is getting an update, with pleats, embroidery and sculptural details making it anything but basic. These are trends worth considering because they can be incorporated without requiring a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Elsewhere, maximalism is creeping into unexpected corners of the wardrobe. Statement trousers are making a case for sequins, bold prints and unusual combinations, while shoes in striking shades offer an easier way to embrace colour without going all-in.

Jewellery, meanwhile, is getting more sophisticated and fun, with intricate craftsmanship and colourful stones making pieces feel collectible rather than merely decorative. The micro-accessory trend is becoming playful, turning tiny bags, charms and functional objects into conversation starters. And then there is denim, which is escaping the jeans category altogether and showing up on boots and accessories for an unexpected take on a familiar fabric.

We have curated a list of items that are designed to be noticed, and worth wearing beyond their viral moment.

LIGHT WHITE

Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt

Pleated and pink-tucked sleeves and hand-embroidered lotus appliqué elevate the plain cropped white shirt. For details, visit Ashiva Shu on Instagram; 18,500.

COVER UP

Adidas Originals Tang

Borrowing from the Chinese Tang suit, this roomy jacket gives sportswear a traditional twist. Available in stores and online; 10,999.

CUTTING EDGE

Birch Posh Zip Lock

See the world differently through these frames with a geometric “zip-lock” edge. Available on Birchposh.com; 10,480.

FRINGE PLAY

431-88 Bead Fringe Cape

Colourful beads that sway as you move make this short cape a playful addition to a sari, trousers or a skirt. Available on 431-88.com; 1,26,400.

STARS & STRIPES

KNN Calcutta Stargirl ZBR Pants

Satin pants with zebra stripes and pink sequinned stars. What’s not to love? Available on Knncalcutta.com; 17,999.

MORE THAN A SHOE

ERL Rouge Croco Vamps

Bright red and mock-croc leather give these shoes a retro yet contemporary feel. Available on Erl.store; 49,900.

COLOUR CRUSH

Shachee Fine Jewellery Garden Of Bliss

Set in rose gold with diamonds and emeralds, these micro-mosaic earrings tell a flowery tale. Available on Gemfields.com; price on request.

CARRY ON

Louis XIII The Drop

A leather bottle case with a mini cognac bottle that’s a bag or phone charm—or a tiny shot of Dutch courage. Available on Louisxiii-cognac.com; price on request.

FEELING BLUE

The Attico Leon Denim Knee-High Boots

Denim boots with a slouchy silhouette for that lived-in look. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,085.

Also Read | How international museums are taking India's art, fashion legacy to the world
Also Read | When fashion becomes a lesson in art
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleViral fashion trends worth investing in now
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