Viral fashion trends worth investing in now

Fashion’s viral trends are less about buying into a complete look and more about finding one piece that makes an outfit feel current as well as timeless. The new power jacket, for instance, is moving beyond the blazer and bomber, with more relaxed proportions and a twist of streetwear or sportswear.
Fashion’s viral trends are less about buying into a complete look and more about finding one piece that makes an outfit feel current as well as timeless. The new power jacket, for instance, is moving beyond the blazer and bomber, with more relaxed proportions and a twist of streetwear or sportswear.
Statement eyewear is also gaining a strong following, and geometric and exaggerated frames are turn sunglasses into the main event rather than an afterthought.
Statement eyewear is also gaining a strong following, and geometric and exaggerated frames are turn sunglasses into the main event rather than an afterthought.
Fringe is back as well, but in a more playful guise; there's more movement, colour and embellishment. Even the humble white shirt is getting an update, with pleats, embroidery and sculptural details making it anything but basic. These are trends worth considering because they can be incorporated without requiring a complete wardrobe overhaul.
Elsewhere, maximalism is creeping into unexpected corners of the wardrobe. Statement trousers are making a case for sequins, bold prints and unusual combinations, while shoes in striking shades offer an easier way to embrace colour without going all-in.
Jewellery, meanwhile, is getting more sophisticated and fun, with intricate craftsmanship and colourful stones making pieces feel collectible rather than merely decorative. The micro-accessory trend is becoming playful, turning tiny bags, charms and functional objects into conversation starters. And then there is denim, which is escaping the jeans category altogether and showing up on boots and accessories for an unexpected take on a familiar fabric.
We have curated a list of items that are designed to be noticed, and worth wearing beyond their viral moment.
LIGHT WHITE
Ashiva Shu Dori Bandhgala Half Shirt
Pleated and pink-tucked sleeves and hand-embroidered lotus appliqué elevate the plain cropped white shirt. For details, visit Ashiva Shu on Instagram; ₹18,500.
COVER UP
Borrowing from the Chinese Tang suit, this roomy jacket gives sportswear a traditional twist. Available in stores and online; ₹10,999.
CUTTING EDGE
See the world differently through these frames with a geometric “zip-lock” edge. Available on Birchposh.com; ₹10,480.
FRINGE PLAY
Colourful beads that sway as you move make this short cape a playful addition to a sari, trousers or a skirt. Available on 431-88.com; ₹1,26,400.
STARS & STRIPES
Satin pants with zebra stripes and pink sequinned stars. What’s not to love? Available on Knncalcutta.com; ₹17,999.
MORE THAN A SHOE
Bright red and mock-croc leather give these shoes a retro yet contemporary feel. Available on Erl.store; ₹49,900.
COLOUR CRUSH
Set in rose gold with diamonds and emeralds, these micro-mosaic earrings tell a flowery tale. Available on Gemfields.com; price on request.
CARRY ON
A leather bottle case with a mini cognac bottle that’s a bag or phone charm—or a tiny shot of Dutch courage. Available on Louisxiii-cognac.com; price on request.
FEELING BLUE
Denim boots with a slouchy silhouette for that lived-in look. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,085.