Frills, flounces or fringes, this guide is about fashion with extra drama

As models confidenly sashayed down the runway for the international Spring-Summer 2026 fashion shows, one message rang loud and clear: clothes with drama are here to rule. Think clothes dripping with frills, flounces and fringes – elements that almost lend them a sculptural, three-dimensional effect that's impossible to hide. The multicoloured rainbow-feathered skirt that model Awar Odhiang closed the Chanel Ready-to-Wear show in is a fabulous example of this and we're here for it. Ahead of the next year's trend wave, here's a curation that shows you how to bring your wardrobe alive with fashion that's got flair.

FRINGE DANCE

Fringes add an element of movement, so adding them to a flat accessory like a clutch or a tote bag livens them up. Crafted from viscose in a deconstructed design, this lawn green-hued clutch from Prada finds its place here for its rich layers of fringes that lend it character. We can imagine the fringes shimmying along to dance moves in a club. Available on Prada.com; ₹2.24 lakh.

View Full Image Oscar De La Renta Butterfly Embroidered Cocktail Dress

LIGHT WINGS

Sculptural dresses that almost look like art are in vogue this season. While the recent SS '26 international fashion weeks featured one floor-skimming gown after another that was sumptuously frilly, this Oscar de la Renta design makes a case for short dresses that seem sculpted and… edgy. Cut in a cupcake silhouette, the dress is adorned with three dimensional thread work butterflies that have been intricately embroidered for “a lifelike, fluttering effect" as per the website. The dress features an internal bustier with petticoat and a concealed back zipper. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; ₹10.24 lakh.

View Full Image 'Cascata’ Tasselled Necklace

GOLDEN ROPE

Like the fringe, a tassel is another design element that adds movement and dimensionality to both clothes and accessories. And as recent trend reports go, tassels are reappearing on couture dresses, RTW lines, bags and jewellery. In this ‘Cascata’ necklace from label Sonia Petroff, it is the dramatic tassel that screams main character energy. Handmade from gold-plated brass that has been carved with rope-like elements, it also has faux pearls adding an element of old-world grandeur. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.16 lakh.

View Full Image ‘Roxanna’ Ruffle Top Set

ALL RUFFED UP

Why should dresses have all the fun? The ‘Roxanna’ multicoloured ensemble from label Aseem Kapoor proves that tops with heavy ruffles too can make grand statements. Made from crinkle crepe and slub satin, the anti-fit ruffle top is adorned with bead detailing. It is paired with matching pants. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹40,500.

View Full Image Dior Garden Fleece

ART ON FLEECE

A sweatshirt with art so beautiful that you almost want to frame it… that's one way to describe this men's sweatshirt from Dior's spring 2026 collection. Crafted in virgin wool-blend fleece, the sweatshirt looks eye-wateringly stunning owing to the allover Dior Garden motif and contrasting details on the stand collar. The finely-done artwork lends the otherwise athletic-inspired outfit a three-dimensional quality. Pair it with tailored pants for a sleek look. Available on Dior.com; ₹5.67 lakh.