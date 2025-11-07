Frills, flounces or fringes, this guide is about fashion with extra drama

As models confidenly sashayed down the runway for the international Spring-Summer 2026 fashion shows, one message rang loud and clear: clothes with drama are here to rule. Think clothes dripping with frills, flounces and fringes – elements that almost lend them a sculptural, three-dimensional effect that's impossible to hide. The multicoloured rainbow-feathered skirt that model Awar Odhiang closed the Chanel Ready-to-Wear show in is a fabulous example of this and we're here for it. Ahead of the next year's trend wave, here's a curation that shows you how to bring your wardrobe alive with fashion that's got flair.