Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Frills, flounces or fringes, this guide is about fashion with extra drama

Frills, flounces or fringes, this guide is about fashion with extra drama

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

 As recent international fashion weeks proved, fashion dripping with frills, ruffles and flair is back and this roundup decodes the look for you

Prada Medium Fringed Crochet Clutch
Gift this article

As models confidenly sashayed down the runway for the international Spring-Summer 2026 fashion shows, one message rang loud and clear: clothes with drama are here to rule. Think clothes dripping with frills, flounces and fringes – elements that almost lend them a sculptural, three-dimensional effect that's impossible to hide. The multicoloured rainbow-feathered skirt that model Awar Odhiang closed the Chanel Ready-to-Wear show in is a fabulous example of this and we're here for it. Ahead of the next year's trend wave, here's a curation that shows you how to bring your wardrobe alive with fashion that's got flair.

As models confidenly sashayed down the runway for the international Spring-Summer 2026 fashion shows, one message rang loud and clear: clothes with drama are here to rule. Think clothes dripping with frills, flounces and fringes – elements that almost lend them a sculptural, three-dimensional effect that's impossible to hide. The multicoloured rainbow-feathered skirt that model Awar Odhiang closed the Chanel Ready-to-Wear show in is a fabulous example of this and we're here for it. Ahead of the next year's trend wave, here's a curation that shows you how to bring your wardrobe alive with fashion that's got flair.

FRINGE DANCE

Fringes add an element of movement, so adding them to a flat accessory like a clutch or a tote bag livens them up. Crafted from viscose in a deconstructed design, this lawn green-hued clutch from Prada finds its place here for its rich layers of fringes that lend it character. We can imagine the fringes shimmying along to dance moves in a club. Available on Prada.com; 2.24 lakh.

FRINGE DANCE

Fringes add an element of movement, so adding them to a flat accessory like a clutch or a tote bag livens them up. Crafted from viscose in a deconstructed design, this lawn green-hued clutch from Prada finds its place here for its rich layers of fringes that lend it character. We can imagine the fringes shimmying along to dance moves in a club. Available on Prada.com; 2.24 lakh.

Oscar De La Renta Butterfly Embroidered Cocktail Dress

LIGHT WINGS

Sculptural dresses that almost look like art are in vogue this season. While the recent SS '26 international fashion weeks featured one floor-skimming gown after another that was sumptuously frilly, this Oscar de la Renta design makes a case for short dresses that seem sculpted and… edgy. Cut in a cupcake silhouette, the dress is adorned with three dimensional thread work butterflies that have been intricately embroidered for “a lifelike, fluttering effect" as per the website. The dress features an internal bustier with petticoat and a concealed back zipper. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; 10.24 lakh.

Also Read | A menswear edit crisp enough for the season ahead
'Cascata’ Tasselled Necklace

GOLDEN ROPE

Like the fringe, a tassel is another design element that adds movement and dimensionality to both clothes and accessories. And as recent trend reports go, tassels are reappearing on couture dresses, RTW lines, bags and jewellery. In this ‘Cascata’ necklace from label Sonia Petroff, it is the dramatic tassel that screams main character energy. Handmade from gold-plated brass that has been carved with rope-like elements, it also has faux pearls adding an element of old-world grandeur. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 1.16 lakh.
‘Roxanna’ Ruffle Top Set

ALL RUFFED UP

Why should dresses have all the fun? The ‘Roxanna’ multicoloured ensemble from label Aseem Kapoor proves that tops with heavy ruffles too can make grand statements. Made from crinkle crepe and slub satin, the anti-fit ruffle top is adorned with bead detailing. It is paired with matching pants. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 40,500.

Also Read | Say hello to puffy, bubble-shaped fashion
Dior Garden Fleece

ART ON FLEECE

A sweatshirt with art so beautiful that you almost want to frame it… that's one way to describe this men's sweatshirt from Dior's spring 2026 collection. Crafted in virgin wool-blend fleece, the sweatshirt looks eye-wateringly stunning owing to the allover Dior Garden motif and contrasting details on the stand collar. The finely-done artwork lends the otherwise athletic-inspired outfit a three-dimensional quality. Pair it with tailored pants for a sleek look. Available on Dior.com; 5.67 lakh.
Alaïa Tweed Knit Frills Skirt

PLEATS PLAY

There are pleated skirts and then there's this new design from house Alaïa that melds both frills and pleats together to create a new silhouette. Tailored from tweed effect knit fabric, the marine-blue skirt sits low on the waist and features relief frills with pleated volume. Wear it with the brand's tweed knit ruffle top to ace the sculpted look. Available on Maison-alaia.com; 3.53 lakh.
Antar-Agni Black Cotton Silk Frilled Kurta

FANCY FRILLS

If menswear and frills have never been uttered in the same statement before, it's time to change things a wee bit. Stay au courant by incorporating one-off pieces that sport a single frill, a patch of fringe or tassels on the hems. This Antar-Agni men’s black cotton silk kurta with its raw-edged frills is a safe but sure bet and could be a conversation starter at a fun gathering. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 41,900.

Maison Margiela Loved to Death Pump

ON THE TIP

Crafted in glossy patent leather, this coral-hued Maison Margiela pump finds its place in the list solely for its curved tip that instantly lends it a distinctive look. Designed in a slim, structured silhouette, the calf leather sole is “hand-varnished and lightly sanded to reflect the shoe’s history". Available on Maisonmargiela.com; 1.58 lakh.

Also Read | The rise of bespoke pet fashion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Mahalakshmi is a National Writer with the Mint Lounge team. Music, food and lifestyle are some of the subjects she writes about. She is also the editor of the Wellness section. Mahalakshmi has 15 years of experience as a features journalist.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.