Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.
Wear your favourite fast-food cravings
SummaryPizza, burgers, fries and ice cream are moving beyond the menu to inspire clothes, accessories and design objects.
Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.
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