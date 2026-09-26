Wear your favourite fast-food cravings

Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.
Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.
Part of the appeal is that these references need little explanation. A familiar snack or fast-food symbol can add humour, nostalgia or irreverence to a look. On clothing, the references can be loud and graphic; on accessories, they can be more of a wink.
Food-inspired fashion does not necessarily mean dressing head-to-toe in novelty prints. A scarf, piece of jewellery or small accessory can reference a favourite food without turning the entire look into a costume. The same applies to interiors, where recognisable food shapes can be transformed into playful objects while retaining their function as design.
What makes fast food especially suited to this treatment is its familiarity. Unlike more abstract fashion motifs, a burger, packet of chips or ice cream cone can communicate almost instantly. The reference can evoke childhood, pop culture, guilty pleasures or simply a sense of humour.
The trick, as with any novelty trend, is knowing when to stop. One playful reference can make a look memorable; too many can turn it into a theme. We’ve curated a selection of fashion and design pieces inspired by fast food, for those looking to add a playful twist to their wardrobe.
COUCH POTATO
Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt
An oversized shirt to declare your love of potato chips to the world—and maybe earn an endorsement fee. Available on Huemn.in; ₹9,500.
A SLICE OF TIME
This 38.5mm stainless steel timepiece is a reminder that it’s always pizza o’clock. Available on Underd0g.com; price on request.
FIZZY FASHION
Heart-shaped detailing on the heels and the Coca-Cola logo to walk off those soda-pop calories. Available on Farfetch.com; $363.
SCOOP OF STYLE
Indulge your sweet tooth with this silk scarf sprinkled with ice-cream motifs. Available in stores and online; $548.
CHEW-NUT
Sweets may be a no-no for dogs, but this doughnut-shaped squeaky toy lets them have their treat and play with it too. Available on Bark.co; $16.
HOT SEAT
A hamburger you can sit on, with a side of tomatoes and gherkins as cushions. Available on Seletti.it; €4,100.
HAPPY HOUR
A pair of earrings featuring a lemon wedge, ice cubes and Aperol Spritz, bringing a mix of chill and cheers. Available on Alexandani.com; $44.
SMOKIN’ HOT
A playful printed dress splashed with bowls of Miso ramen. Available in stores and online; ₹5,999.
POP TREAT
Diamonds, emeralds and shades of blue give this bejewelled belt charm the playfulness of candy. Available on Ashnamehta.com; $15,270.