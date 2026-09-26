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Wear your favourite fast-food cravings

Team Lounge
2 min read26 Sep 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt
Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt
Summary

Pizza, burgers, fries and ice cream are moving beyond the menu to inspire clothes, accessories and design objects.

Gift this article

Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.

Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.

Part of the appeal is that these references need little explanation. A familiar snack or fast-food symbol can add humour, nostalgia or irreverence to a look. On clothing, the references can be loud and graphic; on accessories, they can be more of a wink.

Food-inspired fashion does not necessarily mean dressing head-to-toe in novelty prints. A scarf, piece of jewellery or small accessory can reference a favourite food without turning the entire look into a costume. The same applies to interiors, where recognisable food shapes can be transformed into playful objects while retaining their function as design.

What makes fast food especially suited to this treatment is its familiarity. Unlike more abstract fashion motifs, a burger, packet of chips or ice cream cone can communicate almost instantly. The reference can evoke childhood, pop culture, guilty pleasures or simply a sense of humour.

The trick, as with any novelty trend, is knowing when to stop. One playful reference can make a look memorable; too many can turn it into a theme. We’ve curated a selection of fashion and design pieces inspired by fast food, for those looking to add a playful twist to their wardrobe.

COUCH POTATO

Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt

An oversized shirt to declare your love of potato chips to the world—and maybe earn an endorsement fee. Available on Huemn.in; 9,500.

A SLICE OF TIME

Underd0g Half ‘n’ Half Watch

This 38.5mm stainless steel timepiece is a reminder that it’s always pizza o’clock. Available on Underd0g.com; price on request.

FIZZY FASHION

Sophia Webster x Coca-Cola pointed-toe pumps

Heart-shaped detailing on the heels and the Coca-Cola logo to walk off those soda-pop calories. Available on Farfetch.com; $363.

SCOOP OF STYLE

Gucci Ice Cream Silk Scarf

Indulge your sweet tooth with this silk scarf sprinkled with ice-cream motifs. Available in stores and online; $548.

CHEW-NUT

Dunkin’ Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher Donuts Dog Toy

Sweets may be a no-no for dogs, but this doughnut-shaped squeaky toy lets them have their treat and play with it too. Available on Bark.co; $16.

HOT SEAT

Seletti Burgher Chair

A hamburger you can sit on, with a side of tomatoes and gherkins as cushions. Available on Seletti.it; €4,100.

HAPPY HOUR

Alex + Ani Spritz O Clock

A pair of earrings featuring a lemon wedge, ice cubes and Aperol Spritz, bringing a mix of chill and cheers. Available on Alexandani.com; $44.

SMOKIN’ HOT

House of Fett Miso Ramen Dress

A playful printed dress splashed with bowls of Miso ramen. Available in stores and online; 5,999.

POP TREAT

Ashna Mehta Lollipop

Diamonds, emeralds and shades of blue give this bejewelled belt charm the playfulness of candy. Available on Ashnamehta.com; $15,270.

Also Read | Fashion trends worth taking home
Also Read | 1980s fashion revival: How to wear the trend in 2026
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Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleWear your favourite fast-food cravings

Wear your favourite fast-food cravings

Team Lounge
2 min read26 Sep 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt
Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt
Summary

Pizza, burgers, fries and ice cream are moving beyond the menu to inspire clothes, accessories and design objects.

Gift this article

Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.

Food and fashion have always had a relationship, from fruit and floral motifs to designers borrowing the colours, forms and symbolism of what people eat. But fast food brings a different kind of visual language to the mix: instantly recognisable, nostalgic and often funny. And now burgers, fries, pizza, doughnuts and ice cream are being reworked across clothing, accessories, homeware and furniture.

Part of the appeal is that these references need little explanation. A familiar snack or fast-food symbol can add humour, nostalgia or irreverence to a look. On clothing, the references can be loud and graphic; on accessories, they can be more of a wink.

Food-inspired fashion does not necessarily mean dressing head-to-toe in novelty prints. A scarf, piece of jewellery or small accessory can reference a favourite food without turning the entire look into a costume. The same applies to interiors, where recognisable food shapes can be transformed into playful objects while retaining their function as design.

What makes fast food especially suited to this treatment is its familiarity. Unlike more abstract fashion motifs, a burger, packet of chips or ice cream cone can communicate almost instantly. The reference can evoke childhood, pop culture, guilty pleasures or simply a sense of humour.

The trick, as with any novelty trend, is knowing when to stop. One playful reference can make a look memorable; too many can turn it into a theme. We’ve curated a selection of fashion and design pieces inspired by fast food, for those looking to add a playful twist to their wardrobe.

COUCH POTATO

Huemn Cloud Nine Shirt

An oversized shirt to declare your love of potato chips to the world—and maybe earn an endorsement fee. Available on Huemn.in; 9,500.

A SLICE OF TIME

Underd0g Half ‘n’ Half Watch

This 38.5mm stainless steel timepiece is a reminder that it’s always pizza o’clock. Available on Underd0g.com; price on request.

FIZZY FASHION

Sophia Webster x Coca-Cola pointed-toe pumps

Heart-shaped detailing on the heels and the Coca-Cola logo to walk off those soda-pop calories. Available on Farfetch.com; $363.

SCOOP OF STYLE

Gucci Ice Cream Silk Scarf

Indulge your sweet tooth with this silk scarf sprinkled with ice-cream motifs. Available in stores and online; $548.

CHEW-NUT

Dunkin’ Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher Donuts Dog Toy

Sweets may be a no-no for dogs, but this doughnut-shaped squeaky toy lets them have their treat and play with it too. Available on Bark.co; $16.

HOT SEAT

Seletti Burgher Chair

A hamburger you can sit on, with a side of tomatoes and gherkins as cushions. Available on Seletti.it; €4,100.

HAPPY HOUR

Alex + Ani Spritz O Clock

A pair of earrings featuring a lemon wedge, ice cubes and Aperol Spritz, bringing a mix of chill and cheers. Available on Alexandani.com; $44.

SMOKIN’ HOT

House of Fett Miso Ramen Dress

A playful printed dress splashed with bowls of Miso ramen. Available in stores and online; 5,999.

POP TREAT

Ashna Mehta Lollipop

Diamonds, emeralds and shades of blue give this bejewelled belt charm the playfulness of candy. Available on Ashnamehta.com; $15,270.

Also Read | Fashion trends worth taking home
Also Read | 1980s fashion revival: How to wear the trend in 2026
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleWear your favourite fast-food cravings
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