Father's Day 2026: Practical and luxury gifts for the dad who has everything

Father's Day gifting can be tricky. After all, what do you buy for someone who either insists he doesn't need anything or already seems to have everything? This year, skip the predictable ties and mugs in favour of gifts that reflect his personality and passions.

Here are a few thoughtful ideas—from elevated wardrobe staples and travel accessories to statement pieces—that are sure to make him feel appreciated.

ON THE DOT

This above red silk shirt with Bandhani dots will be an elegant addition to his wardrobe. Available on 11-11.in; ₹30,000.

View full Image View full Image Celine Messenger Bag

For those who like logomania and bright colours, this stylish leather crossbody is fit for quick meetings and travel. Available on Celine.com; ₹ 1.76 lakh.

View full Image View full Image Louis Vuitton Passport Cover

SOCCER FAN

Travelling for a World Cup match? This leather cover capturing soccer action is just the thing. Available on Louisvuitton.com; ₹45,500.

View full Image View full Image TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Indy 500

TIME FOR STYLE

This light-powered limited-edition watch has a black opaline dial that features a brown flange with a 60-second scale. Available in stores, ₹2.25 lakh.

View full Image View full Image Lindberg 89019

COOL SIGHT

These ultra-light titanium frames bring together minimalist Danish design and retro vibes. Available on Lindberg.com; around ₹50,000.

View full Image View full Image Brunello Cucinelli Blazer

CLASSIC CHIC

Impeccably tailored, this suit is made of Délavé silk, linen twill and features metal buttons. Available on Brunellocucinelli.com; around ₹5 lakh.

View full Image View full Image Crocs Dylan Clog

COMFORT FIRST

Crocs that could walk into the office and out for a casual meeting without looking out of place. Available on Crocs.com, $54.99.

View full Image View full Image Fullord Masai Bracelet

POWER CHARM

Inspired by the spear, this gold-diamond bracelet makes for an eye-catching accessory besides being a modern talisman. Available on Fullord.com; CHF 9,950.

View full Image View full Image Gardener’s Puddle-Proof Tote

TOOL KEEPER

This tote keeps every essential—from seeds to trowels—within reach and makes gardening feel effortless. Available on Gardeners.com; $69.99.

View full Image View full Image Paul Smith ‘Dogs’ Socks

PUPPY LOVE

Add a bit of whimsy and colour to dad dressing with these playful dog-print socks. Available on Paulsmith.com; $30.

View full Image View full Image Stylophone S1 Pocket Synthesizer

TUNED IN

A fun, nostalgia-filled gift that retains the charm of the OG Stylophone while incorporating new tech. Available on Moma.org; ₹4,200.

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