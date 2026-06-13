Father's Day 2026: Practical and luxury gifts for the dad who has everything

Father's Day gifting can be tricky. After all, what do you buy for someone who either insists he doesn't need anything or already seems to have everything? This year, skip the predictable ties and mugs in favour of gifts that reflect his personality and passions.
Here are a few thoughtful ideas—from elevated wardrobe staples and travel accessories to statement pieces—that are sure to make him feel appreciated.
ON THE DOT
This above red silk shirt with Bandhani dots will be an elegant addition to his wardrobe. Available on 11-11.in; ₹30,000.
For those who like logomania and bright colours, this stylish leather crossbody is fit for quick meetings and travel. Available on Celine.com; ₹ 1.76 lakh.
SOCCER FAN
Travelling for a World Cup match? This leather cover capturing soccer action is just the thing. Available on Louisvuitton.com; ₹45,500.
TIME FOR STYLE
This light-powered limited-edition watch has a black opaline dial that features a brown flange with a 60-second scale. Available in stores, ₹2.25 lakh.
COOL SIGHT
These ultra-light titanium frames bring together minimalist Danish design and retro vibes. Available on Lindberg.com; around ₹50,000.
CLASSIC CHIC
Impeccably tailored, this suit is made of Délavé silk, linen twill and features metal buttons. Available on Brunellocucinelli.com; around ₹5 lakh.
COMFORT FIRST
Crocs that could walk into the office and out for a casual meeting without looking out of place. Available on Crocs.com, $54.99.
POWER CHARM
Inspired by the spear, this gold-diamond bracelet makes for an eye-catching accessory besides being a modern talisman. Available on Fullord.com; CHF 9,950.
TOOL KEEPER
This tote keeps every essential—from seeds to trowels—within reach and makes gardening feel effortless. Available on Gardeners.com; $69.99.
PUPPY LOVE
Add a bit of whimsy and colour to dad dressing with these playful dog-print socks. Available on Paulsmith.com; $30.
TUNED IN
A fun, nostalgia-filled gift that retains the charm of the OG Stylophone while incorporating new tech. Available on Moma.org; ₹4,200.