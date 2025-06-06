Father’s Day 2025: Gifts for the dad who has everything

Buying gifts for dads can be tricky. They often say they've everything and don't need anything new, they simply tell you to not waste money on luxurious items, or that they will buy whatever they want on their own.

But that smile when they unwrap a new watch or some fancy toiletries is unmissable.

So this Father’s Day, why not get your dad a gift that surprises him instead of the usual socks and hair trimmer? Here's a gifting guide to help you zero in on a perfect gift for your father.