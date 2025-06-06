Hello User
Father's Day 2025: Gifts for the dad who has everything

Father’s Day 2025: Gifts for the dad who has everything

Team Lounge

From AI glasses to a statement watch, here are some luxury gifting ideas for father's day

Breitling's e Top Time B01 Gino Bartali
Buying gifts for dads can be tricky. They often say they've everything and don't need anything new, they simply tell you to not waste money on luxurious items, or that they will buy whatever they want on their own.

But that smile when they unwrap a new watch or some fancy toiletries is unmissable.

So this Father’s Day, why not get your dad a gift that surprises him instead of the usual socks and hair trimmer? Here's a gifting guide to help you zero in on a perfect gift for your father.

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Toilette Intense

This perfume has a fougère ambery scent enhanced with fresh woody notes, making it perfect for hot days. Available in stores and online, 9,000.

Sony’s collapsible WH-1000XM6 headphones

The WH-1000XM6 headphones deliver real-time noise cancellation for an immersive, distraction-free listening experience. It's perfect for dads who like listening to music. Available online and in stores, 34,990.

Onitsuka Tiger Small Messenger Bag

This bag retains the classic messenger bag details while being slightly smaller in size—a perfect travel companion. Available in stores and online, 12,500.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer glasses

These AI glasses will let your father take pictures and videos, listen on the go, and make calls and send messages without touching his phone. Available in stores and online, prices vary.

