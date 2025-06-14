Best last-minute Father's Day gifts

Father's Day is on 15 June. This means you've only one day left to find him a present that will make him feel extra special. Of course, socks and hair trimmer are always an option but why not make the gift a little more exciting and unexpected.
Father's Day is on 15 June. This means you've only one day left to find him a present that will make him feel extra special. Of course, socks and hair trimmer are always an option but why not make the gift a little more exciting and unexpected.
Now shopping websites and apps are filled with options that can leave anyone confused. Plus, dads often say they've everything and don't need anything new.
But that smile when they unwrap a new watch or a pair of shoes is unmissable. So, we decided to put together a list of gifting options that might help you quickly select a present, or at least give you an idea of what you should look for.
The Sea Sky Revival is a recreation of the original Sea Sky released in the 1960s. Its dial carries vintage aesthetics with an understated matte finish, complemented by retro-inspired index hour markers and faceted hands. Available across Ethos Watch stores, ₹3.80 lakh.
Gift him all-day comfort with this recliner that offers targeted support for the neck, back, and lumbar region. Available online, ₹46,000.
Intense and powerful, this blend of amber, spice and leather is always a hit. Available online and in Sephora stores, ₹19,550.
These shoes, which debuted in the 80s, offer a perfect blend of retro style and modern appeal to complement any outfit. Available in stores and online, ₹7,999.
If your father enjoys trekking and camping, then this Tego Pacer Trail Vest is a great option. Available online, ₹3,499.