Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Best last-minute Father's Day gifts

Best last-minute Father's Day gifts

Team Lounge

Still can't decide what to buy your dad for Father's Day on 15 June? Here are some ideas 

Keep it classic with a Tom Ford money clip leather wallet. Available online, $669
Father's Day is on 15 June. This means you've only one day left to find him a present that will make him feel extra special. Of course, socks and hair trimmer are always an option but why not make the gift a little more exciting and unexpected.

Father's Day is on 15 June. This means you've only one day left to find him a present that will make him feel extra special. Of course, socks and hair trimmer are always an option but why not make the gift a little more exciting and unexpected.

Now shopping websites and apps are filled with options that can leave anyone confused. Plus, dads often say they've everything and don't need anything new.

Now shopping websites and apps are filled with options that can leave anyone confused. Plus, dads often say they've everything and don't need anything new.

But that smile when they unwrap a new watch or a pair of shoes is unmissable. So, we decided to put together a list of gifting options that might help you quickly select a present, or at least give you an idea of what you should look for.

Favre Leuba Sea Sky Revival

The Sea Sky Revival is a recreation of the original Sea Sky released in the 1960s. Its dial carries vintage aesthetics with an understated matte finish, complemented by retro-inspired index hour markers and faceted hands. Available across Ethos Watch stores, 3.80 lakh.

Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Recliner

Gift him all-day comfort with this recliner that offers targeted support for the neck, back, and lumbar region. Available online, 46,000.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme Set

Intense and powerful, this blend of amber, spice and leather is always a hit. Available online and in Sephora stores, 19,550.

Puma Palermo Supertifo Sneakers

These shoes, which debuted in the 80s, offer a perfect blend of retro style and modern appeal to complement any outfit. Available in stores and online, 7,999.

Tego hydration vest

If your father enjoys trekking and camping, then this Tego Pacer Trail Vest is a great option. Available online, 3,499.

