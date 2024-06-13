Father’s Day 2024: A luxury shopping guide for your main man

Handy Man The Echo Show 8 with Alexa smart speaker comes equipped with 13 MP camera, 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound that enables hands-free music control, making it a handy, all-day companion for your dad. Available on amazon.in; ₹13,999.

Bottega Veneta Sardine Hobo

In the Bag Gift your father this always-in-trend hobo bag realised with signature Intrecciato craftsmanship in supple lambskin leather with sculptural metallic handle and leather strap. Available on bottegaveneta.com; ₹4,59,509.

Lova™ Kettlebell with Wooden Stand

Fine Fitness Ergonomically designed kettlebell handcrafted from American oiled walnut wood and stainless steel, comes with own wooden stand. Ideal for dads who are fitness enthusiasts. Available on pentfitness.com; ₹43,437.

Louis Vuitton Golf Bag

Swing Away Multi-purpose golf bag in iconic LV Monogram canvas with natural leather trimmings. Comes with a golf set of 3 balls and 4 tees. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; ₹20,50,000.

Olivia von Halle Missy Paris Navy Tracksuit in Silk Cashmere

Lazy Luxury Luxury navy silk cashmere tracksuit with contrast side stripe detail in ivory and jet black lurex. Perfect for dads who love lounging at home. Available on us.oliviavonhalle. com; ; ₹1,50,800.

Manolo Blahnik ‘Crawford’ Suede Slippers

Easy Suede Crafted on hand-whittled wooden lasts, these brown “Crawford” slippers are made from supple suede leather. Just what your dad needs to slip his feet into after a busy day. Available on mrporter.com; ₹60,221.

Tissot T-Classic Gentleman