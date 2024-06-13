Father’s Day 2024: A luxury shopping guide for your main man

Handy Man
The Echo Show 8 with Alexa smart speaker comes equipped with 13 MP camera, 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound that enables hands-free music control, making it a handy, all-day companion for your dad. Available on amazon.in; ₹13,999.
In the Bag
Gift your father this always-in-trend hobo bag realised with signature Intrecciato craftsmanship in supple lambskin leather with sculptural metallic handle and leather strap. Available on bottegaveneta.com; ₹4,59,509.
Fine Fitness
Ergonomically designed kettlebell handcrafted from American oiled walnut wood and stainless steel, comes with own wooden stand. Ideal for dads who are fitness enthusiasts. Available on pentfitness.com; ₹43,437.
Swing Away
Multi-purpose golf bag in iconic LV Monogram canvas with natural leather trimmings. Comes with a golf set of 3 balls and 4 tees. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; ₹20,50,000.
Lazy Luxury
Luxury navy silk cashmere tracksuit with contrast side stripe detail in ivory and jet black lurex. Perfect for dads who love lounging at home. Available on us.oliviavonhalle. com; ; ₹1,50,800.
Easy Suede
Crafted on hand-whittled wooden lasts, these brown “Crawford" slippers are made from supple suede leather. Just what your dad needs to slip his feet into after a busy day. Available on mrporter.com; ₹60,221.
To the TThe Tissot T-Classic Gentleman is the epitome of everyday versatility, at home in the boardroom and on the beach. Available on ethoswatches.com; ₹40,500.
