Your style guide to all things fashionably feline
From a cat-shaped minaudiere to a figure-hugging leopard print dress and a lion brooch, the felines have taken over this style round up
September is Happy Cat Month! And that was reason enough for us to get out of bingeing cat videos – admit it, they are irresistible and a great way to get a quick serotonin fix – to scour the net for feline-inspired fashion. Felines – be it the cuddly house cat, the ferocious tiger or the lithe leopard – have been fashion muses for aeons and it is easy to see why. Whether it's their silhouettes – pointy ears and tails, their fur patterns – or just what their behaviour evokes: cuteness, fierce independence or sensuousness, felines have lent themselves extremely well to moodboards of designers.