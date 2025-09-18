Your style guide to all things fashionably feline

While the history of feline-themed fashion goes back to 19th century, the last century has seen them appear on everything from t-shirts and shirts to pants, skirts, jackets, perfume bottles, jewellery, handbags, and even home decor. While the popularity of leopard and tiger prints may have risen and fallen over years, the last couple of years have - yet again – seen a sudden uptick in feline fashion. Leopard prints are back in a big way going by the recent collections of labels like Balmain and Stella McCartney. And the love for cutesy cats? Now that has given rise to an entire 'catcore' aesthetic not to mention how celebrities like musician Doja Cat and Jared Leto showed up on the Met Gala red carpet in 2023 literally dressed as cats.

While the history of feline-themed fashion goes back to 19th century, the last century has seen them appear on everything from t-shirts and shirts to pants, skirts, jackets, perfume bottles, jewellery, handbags, and even home decor. While the popularity of leopard and tiger prints may have risen and fallen over years, the last couple of years have - yet again – seen a sudden uptick in feline fashion. Leopard prints are back in a big way going by the recent collections of labels like Balmain and Stella McCartney. And the love for cutesy cats? Now that has given rise to an entire 'catcore' aesthetic not to mention how celebrities like musician Doja Cat and Jared Leto showed up on the Met Gala red carpet in 2023 literally dressed as cats.

Clearly, felines are never going out of fashion and this round up by Lounge shows you how to add a whisker – pun intended – of the feline aesthetic into your own wardrobe.

CUDDLE MEOW

Talk about cat love and you can trust a luxury label like Valentino Garavani to take it notches up in terms of elegance and quirkiness. The label's Le Chat de la Maison is an exclusive collection dedicated to it's signature cat motif. The latest collection among other things includes a brooch, earring, shoulder bag and shoes featuring the motif. Our pick however is this too-cute-for-school minaudiere where the house’s stylized cat figure is turned into a clutch made of nylon with hand-painted details. The bag comes with a shoulder strap and magnetic closure. Available on Valentino.com; ₹5.26 lakhs.

Itrh Wild Cat Gown

‘DAME UN GRR’

Wearing a leopard-print dress can be tricky since the print is exotic and in a less-flattering silhouette can come off as gaudy. This slinky, figure-flattering dress from Itrh, however, inspires us to shower one too many complementary adjectives. Made from net, the floor-length gown features ruched detailing that makes it figure-hugging, a high neckline, glove sleeves and leopard print all over. To quote everyone's current fave phrase, Dame Un Grr (Give me a grr), indeed. Available on Itrh.co; ₹1.60 lakh.

Versace Wild Cats Camp-Collar Printed Silk-Twill Shirt

WILD PRIDE

Men's fashion isn't limited to just checks and safe patterns. Designers like Kim Jones, Alexander McQueen, and the recently-deceased Giorgio Armani have created collections featured prints of these wild cats. This green Versace men’s shirt made from silk twill is a stand-out as it mixes bewitching prints of ferocious felines with the label’s signature ‘Barocco’ motif. Pair it with simple black pants and you are as good as ready to rock a party. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.13 lakh.

Dhruv Kapoor ‘Feline’ Windbreaker

CAT’S EYE

A cat shooting laser out of it's eyes makes for an unforgettable print. Precisely why full-sleeved windbreaker finds its place in this compilation. Tailored in a relaxed fit, the outfit is equipped with a ront zip closure and elasticated sleeves and that unique cat print that's got us going ‘aww’. The ‘feline’ windbreaker is a part of designer Dhruv Kapoor's Kapoor 2.0 collection. Available on Dhruvkapoor.com; ₹9,500.

Deepa Gurnani Embellished Lion Brooch

HELLO LEO

When it comes to personal style, there's a lot of truth in the statement: God is in the details, because looking sharp is as much about the accessories – jewellery, shoes, scarf or socks – as it is about the main outfit. This lion brooch from label Deepa Gurnani, for instance, makes for an arresting accessory that can add heft to a simple black shirt, a plain top or even a simple sari. Crafted from cotton and nylon thread, the brooch is embellished with gold and black beads and brass components. Available on Deepagurnani.in; ₹10,800.

Tout A Coup Zip-up Hooded Cardigan

WARM VIBES

With winter a couple of months away, it'd be a good idea to stock up on cardigans. This grey hooded cardigan with front patch pockets and zipper wins points for the adorable pattern of cats, bows and hearts. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹25,757.

Roberto Cavalli Sandals with Jewelled Panther Head

LEAP HIGH

Felines have left their influence on shoes too. From boots to sneakers and stilettos, prints and motifs of these creatures have been used to create statement footwear. While sneaker brands are back to loving the leopard print, it's the Roberto Cavalli black python platform sandals we are gunning for. And that's because it features a snake-skin pattern on the straps along with a striking panther and chain ankle strap embellished with black and yellow Swarovski crystals. This is what high-octane glamour is all about. Available on Robertocavalli.com; ₹2.20 lakhs.

Wacko Maria + Captain Stag Foldable Logo and Leopard-Print Canvas and Steel Chair.

LAZY SAFARI

Create a wild corner in your favourite room with this Wacko Maria chair that has been designed in a collaboration with Japanese outdoor brand Captain Stag. Made from steel and leopard-print canvas, the chair is equipped with a cup holder and back mesh pocket. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹11,383.