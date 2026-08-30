The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.
Festive gifts for someone special who deserves more than a hamper
SummaryFrom luxe beauty keepsakes to statement bags, here are some ideas for memorable gifts for your special someone
The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.
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