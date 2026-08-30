Festive gifts for someone special who deserves more than a hamper

The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.
The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.
We understand that with the market flooded with options, finding the right gift can be surprisingly difficult. A good place to start is the recipient’s personality: choose something that reflects their interests, style or quirks, rather than simply picking what is trending.
We understand that with the market flooded with options, finding the right gift can be surprisingly difficult. A good place to start is the recipient’s personality: choose something that reflects their interests, style or quirks, rather than simply picking what is trending.
This 24-carat gold-plated bronze case transforms a beauty essential into a collectible accessory. Available in stores and online; $1,000.
VINTAGE VIBES
Inspired by blue-and-white vintage porcelain, these lightweight vegan-leather juttis feature teapots, rabbits, and floral and botanical motifs. Available on Needledust.com; ₹4,990.
STRICTLY NATURAL
This relaxed jacket is made using undyed recycled cotton, with textured French knots creating river-inspired motifs across its surface. Available on Avartan.co.in; ₹34,515.
DECKED OUT
This hand-beaded bag is a tribute to Delhi’s glittering party nights and the tradition of taash parties. Available on Sharaatelier.com; ₹12,850.
TIME TO TWIN
This stainless-steel chain is designed to be worn by both the pet and their parent, turning a functional accessory into a statement one. Available on Pagerie.com; ₹29,300.
IT IS A ‘SNOAFER’
This leather shoe offers the ease of a sneaker in a loafer. Available in stores and online; $130.
REAL CHARMER
This playful half-eaten apple, crafted in brass with a silver finish, can be added to a bracelet, styled as a bag charm, or worn as a hair pin. Available on Loewe.com; ₹25,000.