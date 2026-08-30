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Festive gifts for someone special who deserves more than a hamper

Team Lounge
1 min read30 Aug 2026, 01:15 PM IST
AM:IT Woven Bib
AM:IT Woven Bib
Summary

From luxe beauty keepsakes to statement bags, here are some ideas for memorable gifts for your special someone

Gift this article

The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.

The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.

We understand that with the market flooded with options, finding the right gift can be surprisingly difficult. A good place to start is the recipient’s personality: choose something that reflects their interests, style or quirks, rather than simply picking what is trending.

We understand that with the market flooded with options, finding the right gift can be surprisingly difficult. A good place to start is the recipient’s personality: choose something that reflects their interests, style or quirks, rather than simply picking what is trending.

Guerlain Rouge G Orchid Bloom Lipstick Case

This 24-carat gold-plated bronze case transforms a beauty essential into a collectible accessory. Available in stores and online; $1,000.

VINTAGE VIBES

Needledust Porcelain Jutti

Inspired by blue-and-white vintage porcelain, these lightweight vegan-leather juttis feature teapots, rabbits, and floral and botanical motifs. Available on Needledust.com; 4,990.

STRICTLY NATURAL

Avartan Riverline Blazer

This relaxed jacket is made using undyed recycled cotton, with textured French knots creating river-inspired motifs across its surface. Available on Avartan.co.in; 34,515.

DECKED OUT

Sha-Rá Standard Deck

This hand-beaded bag is a tribute to Delhi’s glittering party nights and the tradition of taash parties. Available on Sharaatelier.com; 12,850.

TIME TO TWIN

Pagerie The Línque

This stainless-steel chain is designed to be worn by both the pet and their parent, turning a functional accessory into a statement one. Available on Pagerie.com; 29,300.

IT IS A ‘SNOAFER’

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Loafer Shoes

This leather shoe offers the ease of a sneaker in a loafer. Available in stores and online; $130.

REAL CHARMER

Loewe Apple Dice

This playful half-eaten apple, crafted in brass with a silver finish, can be added to a bracelet, styled as a bag charm, or worn as a hair pin. Available on Loewe.com; 25,000.

Also Read | Fashion designers are giving uniforms a style upgrade
Also Read | When fashion becomes a lesson in art
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleFestive gifts for someone special who deserves more than a hamper

Festive gifts for someone special who deserves more than a hamper

Team Lounge
1 min read30 Aug 2026, 01:15 PM IST
AM:IT Woven Bib
AM:IT Woven Bib
Summary

From luxe beauty keepsakes to statement bags, here are some ideas for memorable gifts for your special someone

Gift this article

The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.

The festival season is on its way, bringing with it family gatherings, parties, celebrations and, of course, gifting. This year, instead of defaulting to the usual boxes of sweets and hampers, consider something a little more personal.

We understand that with the market flooded with options, finding the right gift can be surprisingly difficult. A good place to start is the recipient’s personality: choose something that reflects their interests, style or quirks, rather than simply picking what is trending.

We understand that with the market flooded with options, finding the right gift can be surprisingly difficult. A good place to start is the recipient’s personality: choose something that reflects their interests, style or quirks, rather than simply picking what is trending.

Guerlain Rouge G Orchid Bloom Lipstick Case

This 24-carat gold-plated bronze case transforms a beauty essential into a collectible accessory. Available in stores and online; $1,000.

VINTAGE VIBES

Needledust Porcelain Jutti

Inspired by blue-and-white vintage porcelain, these lightweight vegan-leather juttis feature teapots, rabbits, and floral and botanical motifs. Available on Needledust.com; 4,990.

STRICTLY NATURAL

Avartan Riverline Blazer

This relaxed jacket is made using undyed recycled cotton, with textured French knots creating river-inspired motifs across its surface. Available on Avartan.co.in; 34,515.

DECKED OUT

Sha-Rá Standard Deck

This hand-beaded bag is a tribute to Delhi’s glittering party nights and the tradition of taash parties. Available on Sharaatelier.com; 12,850.

TIME TO TWIN

Pagerie The Línque

This stainless-steel chain is designed to be worn by both the pet and their parent, turning a functional accessory into a statement one. Available on Pagerie.com; 29,300.

IT IS A ‘SNOAFER’

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Loafer Shoes

This leather shoe offers the ease of a sneaker in a loafer. Available in stores and online; $130.

REAL CHARMER

Loewe Apple Dice

This playful half-eaten apple, crafted in brass with a silver finish, can be added to a bracelet, styled as a bag charm, or worn as a hair pin. Available on Loewe.com; 25,000.

Also Read | Fashion designers are giving uniforms a style upgrade
Also Read | When fashion becomes a lesson in art
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleFestive gifts for someone special who deserves more than a hamper
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