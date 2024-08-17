Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your guide to cracking the ‘finance bro’ dress code

Team Lounge

Impeccably tailored suits, fine knit polo shirts, smart AI sunglasses and sleek leather briefcases, dressing like a ‘finance bro’ is about keeping it sharp and classic

Moncler Monclub Leather Trainers

Kick Up

Night blue-hued leather sneakers designed in a low top silhouette with leather insole and lace closure. Available on moncler.com; 57,330.

Charles Tyrwhitt Striped Suit in French Navy

Blue Eyes

Up your suit game with this tailored single-breasted jacket-and-trousers set. The jacket features a canvas chest piece for better fitting, a classic Bengal stripe sleeve lining, and intricate AMF stitching. Available on charlestyrwhitt.com; 41,516.

Carl Friedrik Heritage Palissy Double Leather Briefcase

Sleek Kit

Cognac-toned sleek leather briefcase with two zipped compartments that include a laptop sleeve, multiple organisational pockets and pen slots. Available on carlfriedrik.com; 1,03,400.

MR P. Reversible Padded Wool-Blend Gilet

In’vest’ed

Layer up in this smart, lightly padded vest from label Mr P made from a wool-blend and equipped with a handy two-way zip. Available on mrporter.com; 24,233.

‘Marina’ Oversized Women’s Woven Blazer

In Charge

The pastel yellow tailored ‘Marina’ blazer from The Row comes in an oversized fit with padded shoulders. Available on net-a-porter.com; 3,01,440.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer

‘AI’ Vision

Hollywood style meets Meta AI in these Wayfarer smart glasses. Available on meta.com; 25,102.

Zegna Dark Foliage Polo Shirt

Blue-Chip

Give elevated casualwear a spin in this smart, short-sleeved polo shirt made from 100% cotton. Available on zegna.com; Price on request.

Alexander McQueen Woman’s Thorn claw Necklace in Antique Gold

Go Gold

Antique gold-finish necklace with a thorn claw-inspired pendant sporting a smooth surface and curved edges for a punk feel. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; 49,534.

