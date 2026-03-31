Why your fingers are the best make-up tool

No strong liners, no heavy contouring, no sharply defined lips—restraint is fast becoming the defining mood, and not just another passing make-up trend. At the recent fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and New York, barely-there bases, softly flushed cheeks, undone lips and lived-in skin dominated the runways, with make-up artists focusing firmly on making skin look, well, like skin.

The same mood has carried on to the red carpet. The 2026 Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards saw actors such as Margot Robbie and Zendaya opting for pared-back beauty—sheer foundations and softly smudged eyes. The emphasis, increasingly, is on effortlessness.

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Back home, at the recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week, “easy does it” was the prevailing rule too. Models walked with softly blended pigments and a noticeable absence of hard edges, all looks that seemed less constructed.

So, is there an easy way to get that runway-approved finish? Increasingly, the answer lies not in a new product or tool, but in going back to basics: using your fingers to tap, press and blend make-up into the skin, letting warmth and texture do the work. It’s less about perfection, and more about intuition, a shift that makes beauty feel, finally, a little more human.

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“There’s a continuation of the ‘skin-first’ approach, but with a more lived-in, effortless finish,” says Flavia Giuliodori, the lead make-up expert who worked on one half of the Lakme Fashion Week shows this season. Her most handy tool? Her fingers. “The focus wasn’t just on natural make-up, but on believable beauty with flushed skin, soft definition, and textures that feel almost absorbed into the skin rather than sitting on top of it.”

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Giuliodori points to a more practical shift backstage. Time constraints are real, and products are evolving in response—sticks, balms, creams and hybrid formulas designed for quick, intuitive application. “Using fingers instead of brushes isn’t just about speed—it actually gives a more organic, diffused finish that’s hard to replicate with tools,” she says. “The warmth of the hands helps melt the product into the skin, making everything look more seamless.”

Celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer, who, too, worked on the fashion week’s shows, sees this as part of a broader reset in beauty: “There’s a new radical attitude toward make- up. People want authenticity rather than perfection; that’s what everyone is responding to. At the fashion week too, there was no classic, heavily structured make-up and hair that felt like a mask in sight. We saw effortless skin and hair with a ‘loveable’ texture that you actually want to touch. Make-up is no longer about hiding; it’s about highlighting.”

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Celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik, who created the look for Péro's showstopper, actor Aneet Padda, says this season is really about keeping make-up natural. “For Aneet’s look, I wanted to keep it very minimalistic but still pretty. The focus was on fresh skin and beautifully flushed cheeks. I finished the look with a brown smudged eyeliner, mascara, and a soft lip tint to keep it fresh and natural,” says Naik.

When make-up shifts towards highlighting natural features and is applied with fingers rather than tools, good skin work becomes essential. “When you strip back technique and tools, the skin becomes the foundation of the entire look,” says Giuliodori. It needs to be well-prepped, balanced and thoughtfully corrected, whether through skincare, strategic spot concealing, or controlled use of foundation.

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“It also allows the textures of creams, balms, stains, to sit better and move naturally with the face throughout the day,” says Giuliodori.

It’s not just runways or red carpets setting the tone. Packaging and formulation are evolving alongside—towards products that can be applied anywhere, whether in the back of a cab or on the Metro. Beauty, much like fashion, is becoming more about ease.

Bauer agrees, offering the example of cushion foundations that are a massive trend right now. “Make-up shouldn’t be complicated, and brands are finally becoming consumer champions, creating stick formulations and ‘hacks’ that work for everyone, whether you’re a professional artist or just getting ready in a hurry,” says Bauer. “You can apply blush with your fingers, dab the lips with your fingers too with the same products today.”

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We asked Giuliodori for some easy tips on how to best do make-up using one’s fingers. Here’s the cheat sheet:

•Blush as structure: Instead of placing blush traditionally, use it higher on the cheekbones and slightly into the temples, almost replacing contour. When applied with fingers, it diffuses beautifully and lifts the face without looking sculpted.

•Monochromatic washes: Use the same product across cheeks, eyes, and even lips. Cream blushes or balmy textures pressed on to the eyelids create a soft, imperfect wash of colour that feels very modern.

•Smudged, imperfect eyes: Rather than precise liner, use kohl or cream shadows and break them down with fingers to create a slightly undone, grungy effect. It feels and looks less constructed.

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•Skin highlights: Tap in balms or creamy products on high points of the face for a natural, almost sweaty glow.