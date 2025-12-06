Here are the 5 best wristwatches for every occasion in different price categories
Most people will only own just one wristwatch at a time. Which is why it is very important to choose a versatile piece that will work everywhere, from the office to a party and even at the beach. Here are five of the best in different price categories
So, what’s the best do-it-all wristwatch? Which is that one watch that can be your one and only, the one that you can wear anywhere and do anything with? Because, let’s face it, most people own and wear only one watch at a time. So, if you need a timepiece that you can wear to work, as well as to a party, or to a wedding, or just wear every day, it should be a true all-rounder: good versatile looks and with at least 50m of water resistance. What are these perfect watches? Well, I’m going to tell you.
But I should also point out that there are thousands of watch brands with probably millions of watches up for sale around the world. As a result, there can never be an objective, definitive list but a highly subjective one. These are watches that I have liked over years of wearing, owning, or at least handling for long periods of time. I’m sure that other watches would spring to your mind as the perfect go-to, and I agree, those watches are good for you. But here are five of my favourites, at different price categories.