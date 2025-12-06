So, what’s the best do-it-all wristwatch? Which is that one watch that can be your one and only, the one that you can wear anywhere and do anything with? Because, let’s face it, most people own and wear only one watch at a time. So, if you need a timepiece that you can wear to work, as well as to a party, or to a wedding, or just wear every day, it should be a true all-rounder: good versatile looks and with at least 50m of water resistance. What are these perfect watches? Well, I’m going to tell you.

But I should also point out that there are thousands of watch brands with probably millions of watches up for sale around the world. As a result, there can never be an objective, definitive list but a highly subjective one. These are watches that I have liked over years of wearing, owning, or at least handling for long periods of time. I’m sure that other watches would spring to your mind as the perfect go-to, and I agree, those watches are good for you. But here are five of my favourites, at different price categories.

Casio F-91W: I have sung this legendary watch’s praises often enough in my column, and for good reason. For the past 30 years and more, the humble F-91W has graced the wrists of all kinds of people, from CIA agents to musicians, mountaineers, divers and architects. This gem of a digital watch is a tough little beater that looks great with almost anything you might wear, and in every situation.

As a digital watch, it is very legible, and as a quartz watch all it needs is a battery change every few years. And for a price of ₹1,295, even if you ever bust it, you can just go and get another one. Really one of the “God Tier" watches. If your budget is about ₹5,000, get this and pocket the rest of your cash.

Citizen Tsuyosa

If you have a much larger budget of about ₹50,000, then I have my second Japanese recommendation—the Citizen Tsuyosa. This one is a dressy automatic watch that can easily withstand the elements too, thanks to a sapphire crystal and 50m of water resistance. Now, Citizen has been around for over a century, and alongside the other Japanese behemoth, Seiko, they have made some pretty important watches over the decades. But if you know Citizen primarily for their budget quartz watches or their (quite brilliant) solar Eco Drive watches, you should know that that’s not all that they make. The Tsuyosa has an in-house Miyota movement that is tough and accurate, while the mixed brushing and polishing of the case and excellent bracelet makes the watch look far more premium than its price, which is about ₹35,000. You even have the choice of case sizes between the 37mm and 40mm.

Seiko Alpinist

In terms of the sheer number of iconic watches that any brand has ever produced, Seiko ranks right up there alongside the best of the Swiss brands. And the one type of watch that the Japanese manufacture has truly mastered is the everyday tool watch—timepieces that look cool and rugged while being able to handle just about anything you can throw at them. While Seiko’s divers are more famous, one hidden gem is its field watch lineup: the Alpinist.

Made for mountaineers since the 1950s, the modern Alpinist lineup comes in two primary forms: the classic model with a rotating compass bezel and a secondary crown to operate it in 39mm, and a cleaner 38mm one that is more akin to a classic field watch like the Rolex Explorer. You can’t go wrong with either, with their 200m of water resistance, in-house movement with 70 hours of power reserve, excellent lume, and the fact that they are also very dressy. Both types of Alpinist retail in the ₹60,000-70,000 zone, and represent excellent value.

Longines Spirit Pilot

For a long time now, Longines has been my most favourite Swiss watch manufacture, bar none. Yes, you have the esteemed horological history for the brand, but what really draws me to Longines watches is the price to value ratio. Between about ₹1,00,000 to ₹3,00,000, with most watches you find the variation on a theme. Watch movements become better, you have better finishing and more premium touches like easy-adjust bracelets and clasps. But towards the upper end of the segment, there isn’t much that sets brands apart.

Except Longines, especially with the new revamped Spirit Pilot. For less than ₹3,00,000 (on a strap) you get a beautiful aviation-themed watch that is elegantly finished—moving between tool and dress vibes easily—and a chronometer grade automatic movement. As prices have crept up over the past five years, it is now extremely unlikely that you get such a package from any other heritage Swiss brand.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

I’ll keep this one short, because, well, the Oyster Perpetual is one of the most well-known and beloved watches in the world. And that’s no wonder. Especially with the classic 36mm version, the OP is the perfect example of that one watch that can do anything, with its dressy good looks, but also its 100m of water resistance. The OP is Rolex’s entry-level model, and in my opinion, it is the best Rolex there is, bar perhaps the Explorer. And with a retail price of ₹5,82,800 (good luck of getting it at retail though), it is hands down the best option for a budget of under ₹6 lakh.

So, there you have it—my recommendations for the best five watches in different price tiers. And with that, I bid you a happy end of 2025, and look forward to seeing you again next year. Wear your watches in good health.

Handwound is a monthly column on watches and watchmaking.