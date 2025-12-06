Citizen Tsuyosa

If you have a much larger budget of about ₹50,000, then I have my second Japanese recommendation—the Citizen Tsuyosa. This one is a dressy automatic watch that can easily withstand the elements too, thanks to a sapphire crystal and 50m of water resistance. Now, Citizen has been around for over a century, and alongside the other Japanese behemoth, Seiko, they have made some pretty important watches over the decades. But if you know Citizen primarily for their budget quartz watches or their (quite brilliant) solar Eco Drive watches, you should know that that’s not all that they make. The Tsuyosa has an in-house Miyota movement that is tough and accurate, while the mixed brushing and polishing of the case and excellent bracelet makes the watch look far more premium than its price, which is about ₹35,000. You even have the choice of case sizes between the 37mm and 40mm.