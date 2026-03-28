How to make folk-inspired fashion your own

At the recently-concluded Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, Indian textiles, embroidery techniques and folk motifs took centre stage across collections. What stood out as designers presented their lines, however, was that these elements were reworked through a contemporary spin to resonate with a Gen Z fashion audience. The aesthetic was quiet and considered, not garrulous, and craft moved from being a mere decorative element to an expressive, textural language. As models walked, embroidered tassels and appliques lent an animated quality to the outfits. Taking off from the dominant trend that we saw on LFW's runways, Lounge's compilation for the week centres on folk-inspired fashion that celebrates craft.

Advertisement

SEE THROUGH This minaudière from French label Chloé is a fine example of how a fashion accessory can come close to be considered as art. Crafted from transparent plexiglass it features gold-tone hard ware and a chain shoulder strap embellished with shell charms, thereby adding a whimsical, coastal-inspired accent to things. Available on Chloe.com; ₹5.34 lakh.

Also Read | Your guide to wearing poetcore fashion

Injiri Handwoven Cotton Block Print Dress

BLOCK PARTY The key elements of folk-inspired clothes are that they are made from natural materials, in relaxed, comfortable fits, feature craft details and work well with layering. This multihued midi dress from indie label Injiri – known for its handcrafted outfits-- ticks all those boxes marvellously. Made from fine handwoven cotton, the dress features traditional hand-block printing finished with thoughtfully crafted edges. Add its anti-fit look in the mix and this one's a dress you want in your summer wardrobe. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹47,252.

Kardo ‘Bodhi’ Jacket

HIT REFRESH Bohemian style meets sustainability in the ‘Bodhi’ pink men's jacket from Kardo. Stitched from Khadi cotton in a boxy fit, the jacket comes with patch pockets, Corozo buttons and has us googly-eyed for its abstract embroidery made from recycled scrap textiles. Available on Kardo.co; ₹28,950.

Aseem Kapoor Embroidered Dress & Shirt Set.

CRAFT COUTURE This set from designer Aseem Kapoor's eponymous label gives traditional embroidery styles like resham thread work, bead work and tassel embroidery a contemporary makeover by placing them on a multi-coloured mini dress made from mushroom twill. Pair it with a monochromatic button down shirt, leggings and jewellery to create a showstopping look. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹89,500.

Tribal Silver Multilayered Necklace.

LAYERED WITH MOTIFS Jewellery for the folk-inspired look leans towards designs crafted out of oxidised metals and embellished with stones or beads and tribal motifs. Whether simple or layered, these ornaments reflect the value of craftsmanship and heritage. All these elements stand out in this necklace from Tribe by Amrapali. Handcrafted in oxidised silver, this three-layered design comes alive with blue stones, coin-shaped pendants and ghungroo detailing. Just what you need to elevate even the simplest ensemble. Available on Tribeamrapali.com; ₹1.64 lakh.

Advertisement

Also Read | How this fine jewellery project found value in glass beads

Countrymade Dots Dash Embroidered Shirt

SMART CODE Crafted from linen in an earthy red hue, this full-sleeved shirt by Countrymade balances structure with subtle detail. The clean silhouette is offset by an intricate dots-and-dash pattern, embroidered entirely by hand, making it a versatile pick for anything from a Friday lunch meeting to a poker party. Available on Countrymade.in; ₹16,990.

Loewe 'Toy’ Mules in Embroidered Canvas

WHIMSICALLY YOURS Folksy footwear is about comfort blending with artisanship. Shoes crafted from leather or fabrics like jute and velvet with elaborate embroideries or applique would be the ideal complement. These embroidered canvas mules from the LOEWE x Albers collection are a great pick because they combine fine craftsmanship with oodles of whimsy. While the signature petal-shaped toes and the lacquered “Toy” heels add a playful note, the embroidered black and burgundy geometric pattern on the upper sole – inspired by artist Josef Albers's "Homage to the Square" series – makes it as good as a collectible. Available on Loewe.com; ₹2.47 lakh.

Valentino Garavani Embellished Headband.

HEADY LOOK Scarves that be playfully twisted around, vintage hair clips and brooches and hairbands are some key hair accessories that complement this folk-boho look. This Valentino Garavani headband set on a blush-pink-toned wool and silk-blend base is what you need to nail the look. Adorned with an array of beads, crystals, sequins and faux pearls, we love how its richly textured look lends a touch of drama to an understated ensemble. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹64,086.

Advertisement