The delicious world of food-themed fashion

The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?
Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.
Lime 'n' lemony
With colours inspired from the go-to summer cooler, the Comet sneakers (pictured above) are comfy for everyday wear and playful enough to brighten even the simplest outfit. Available Comet.com, ₹6,299.