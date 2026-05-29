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The delicious world of food-themed fashion

Team Lounge
2 min read29 May 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Comet Nimbu Paani Apex
Comet Nimbu Paani Apex
Summary

From a sushi-inspired watch to ‘nimbu paani’-coloured sneakers, this edit celebrates the colours, textures and flavours of your favourite foods

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The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?

The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?

Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.

Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.

Lime 'n' lemony

With colours inspired from the go-to summer cooler, the Comet sneakers (pictured above) are comfy for everyday wear and playful enough to brighten even the simplest outfit. Available Comet.com, 6,299.

Also Read | A curation of fashion inspired by the evil eye
Moschino Cooking Pot Bag

What's cooking?

Whether you want to carry your beauty essentials, a mini snack stash or quite literally your kitchen with you, this silver laminated nappa leather bag can fit them all. Available Moschino.com, €2.500 (around 3 lakh).

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Petal PVC mules

Citrus-core

Looking like flower petals frozen mid-bloom, these mules blur the line between fashion and performance art. Available on Mytheresa.com, €925.

Cord Overlap Shirt

Fish platter

This laidback linen shirt could work for a a gallery hop, a beach holiday or an easy Sunday brunch. Available on Cordstudio.com and in stores, 10,500.

Art-Chives India Summer Trio

Ice ice baby

This carryall with hand-embroidered ice cream can be your go-to cool girl summer tote. Available on Artchivesindia.com, 14,500.

Studio Underd0g Salm0n

Salmon-esque

With the dial resembling the finely textured gray of salmon skin, this timepiece ensures it’s always eat-o-clock somewhere. Available on Underd0g.com; £1,750 (around 2.25 lakh).

Swarovski Idyllia pendant

Red siren

Crafted with five shades of red crystals and gold-tone detailing, this pendant looks more like a candy than jewellery. Available on Swarovski.com; 35,000.

Collina Strada gem ring

Glitter sky

This candy gem ring, sprinkled with glittery rhinestones and playful cabochons, will ensure you smile whenever you look at it. Available on Collinastrada.com; 8,900.

Tyler McGillivary x Lisa Says Gah Fruit Salad Dress

Salad bowl

This kitschy mini dress is for anyone who believes dopamine dressing should be taken seriously. Available on Lisasaysgah.com; 19,400.

Selected by Pooja Singh.

Also Read | This style edit is inspired by summer creatures
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Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleThe delicious world of food-themed fashion

The delicious world of food-themed fashion

Team Lounge
2 min read29 May 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Comet Nimbu Paani Apex
Comet Nimbu Paani Apex
Summary

From a sushi-inspired watch to ‘nimbu paani’-coloured sneakers, this edit celebrates the colours, textures and flavours of your favourite foods

Gift this article

The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?

The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?

Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.

Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.

Lime 'n' lemony

With colours inspired from the go-to summer cooler, the Comet sneakers (pictured above) are comfy for everyday wear and playful enough to brighten even the simplest outfit. Available Comet.com, 6,299.

Also Read | A curation of fashion inspired by the evil eye
Moschino Cooking Pot Bag

What's cooking?

Whether you want to carry your beauty essentials, a mini snack stash or quite literally your kitchen with you, this silver laminated nappa leather bag can fit them all. Available Moschino.com, €2.500 (around 3 lakh).

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Petal PVC mules

Citrus-core

Looking like flower petals frozen mid-bloom, these mules blur the line between fashion and performance art. Available on Mytheresa.com, €925.

Cord Overlap Shirt

Fish platter

This laidback linen shirt could work for a a gallery hop, a beach holiday or an easy Sunday brunch. Available on Cordstudio.com and in stores, 10,500.

Art-Chives India Summer Trio

Ice ice baby

This carryall with hand-embroidered ice cream can be your go-to cool girl summer tote. Available on Artchivesindia.com, 14,500.

Studio Underd0g Salm0n

Salmon-esque

With the dial resembling the finely textured gray of salmon skin, this timepiece ensures it’s always eat-o-clock somewhere. Available on Underd0g.com; £1,750 (around 2.25 lakh).

Swarovski Idyllia pendant

Red siren

Crafted with five shades of red crystals and gold-tone detailing, this pendant looks more like a candy than jewellery. Available on Swarovski.com; 35,000.

Collina Strada gem ring

Glitter sky

This candy gem ring, sprinkled with glittery rhinestones and playful cabochons, will ensure you smile whenever you look at it. Available on Collinastrada.com; 8,900.

Tyler McGillivary x Lisa Says Gah Fruit Salad Dress

Salad bowl

This kitschy mini dress is for anyone who believes dopamine dressing should be taken seriously. Available on Lisasaysgah.com; 19,400.

Selected by Pooja Singh.

Also Read | This style edit is inspired by summer creatures
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleThe delicious world of food-themed fashion
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