The delicious world of food-themed fashion

The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?
The world of fashion has long flirted with food-inspired design. Remember Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories or Judith Leiber’s iconic tomato minaudière?
Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.
Today, the appetite for all things edible in fashion seems bigger than ever, spilling into home décor, jewellery, dresses and even watches. Here’s a curation of playful objects of desire that bring a delicious twist to everyday dressing.
Lime 'n' lemony
With colours inspired from the go-to summer cooler, the Comet sneakers (pictured above) are comfy for everyday wear and playful enough to brighten even the simplest outfit. Available Comet.com, ₹6,299.
What's cooking?
Whether you want to carry your beauty essentials, a mini snack stash or quite literally your kitchen with you, this silver laminated nappa leather bag can fit them all. Available Moschino.com, €2.500 (around ₹3 lakh).
Citrus-core
Looking like flower petals frozen mid-bloom, these mules blur the line between fashion and performance art. Available on Mytheresa.com, €925.
Fish platter
This laidback linen shirt could work for a a gallery hop, a beach holiday or an easy Sunday brunch. Available on Cordstudio.com and in stores, ₹10,500.
Ice ice baby
This carryall with hand-embroidered ice cream can be your go-to cool girl summer tote. Available on Artchivesindia.com, ₹14,500.
Salmon-esque
With the dial resembling the finely textured gray of salmon skin, this timepiece ensures it’s always eat-o-clock somewhere. Available on Underd0g.com; £1,750 (around ₹2.25 lakh).
Red siren
Crafted with five shades of red crystals and gold-tone detailing, this pendant looks more like a candy than jewellery. Available on Swarovski.com; ₹35,000.
Glitter sky
This candy gem ring, sprinkled with glittery rhinestones and playful cabochons, will ensure you smile whenever you look at it. Available on Collinastrada.com; ₹8,900.
Salad bowl
This kitschy mini dress is for anyone who believes dopamine dressing should be taken seriously. Available on Lisasaysgah.com; ₹19,400.
Selected by Pooja Singh.