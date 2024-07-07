What’s the best footwear for monsoon?

Monsoons bring with them moisture and humidity that can hurt footwear, be it leather shoes, evening heels or brunch sandals.

Sturdy trainers, on the other hand, take forever to dry up, leading to foul odour. Crocs and floaters seem like the only sensible bets but many fashion-conscious people prefer to skip them.

The good news is the market is filled with options that are durable and stylish— from waterproof trainers, slip-on slides, water resistant loafers to PVC brogues. What's more, chic rain boots and jelly sandals ensure that you steer clear of the slush and mud.

Also read: What makes dive watches such a hit with watch fans? Talking about shoes, Gaurav Tandon, the India managing director of Limited Edt, Singapore's sneaker boutique, says the sneaker game has evolved to a point where one can find something for any occasion. The brand recently worked with artist Mr Sabotage on a Monsoon Patrol line, designed for those living in tropical cities. "The upper features a silicone coating, which offers great protection against inclement weather conditions," he says, while talking about the shoes GEL-KAYANO 14 (part of ASICS collaboration).

GORE-TEX is the leading fabric when it comes to weatherproofing. "Many brands have incorporated GORE-TEX into their shoes, offering them full water protection inside and out. Some notable releases of recent times include the Clarks Wallabee, Salomon XT-6, and Air Max 90 ‘Infrared’," he adds.

People have disliked rubber boots for years, but over the last few years, these boots have been reimagined as an all-year round essential (remember the knee-length version worn by Dua Lipa?).

Also read: Is it okay to wear shorts at the office? Brands like Michael Kors have also recently unveiled Sidney rain boots, which look like Chelsea heels but can survive a downpour. Tory Burch's jelly slides are another chic option.

Sonali Dalwani, creative head and founder of Crimzon World, a luxury Indian footwear brand, observes that designers have found a way to incorporate functionality with fashion.

Crimzon World offers a range of monsoon-friendly sandals

“Think chic sandals with moisture-wicking straps and trendy water-resistant espadrilles perfect for fashion forward individuals who won’t let a little rain dampen their style,” she says. "New technologies and materials are being explored by brands to cater to their eco-conscious audience, and to also find materials that not only withstand the rain but also elevate their style."