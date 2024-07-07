What's the best footwear for monsoon?

Monsoons bring with them moisture and humidity that can hurt footwear, be it leather shoes, evening heels or brunch sandals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sturdy trainers, on the other hand, take forever to dry up, leading to foul odour. Crocs and floaters seem like the only sensible bets but many fashion-conscious people prefer to skip them.

The good news is the market is filled with options that are durable and stylish— from waterproof trainers, slip-on slides, water resistant loafers to PVC brogues. What's more, chic rain boots and jelly sandals ensure that you steer clear of the slush and mud.

Also read: What makes dive watches such a hit with watch fans? Talking about shoes, Gaurav Tandon, the India managing director of Limited Edt, Singapore's sneaker boutique, says the sneaker game has evolved to a point where one can find something for any occasion. The brand recently worked with artist Mr Sabotage on a Monsoon Patrol line, designed for those living in tropical cities. "The upper features a silicone coating, which offers great protection against inclement weather conditions," he says, while talking about the shoes GEL-KAYANO 14 (part of ASICS collaboration).

GORE-TEX is the leading fabric when it comes to weatherproofing. "Many brands have incorporated GORE-TEX into their shoes, offering them full water protection inside and out. Some notable releases of recent times include the Clarks Wallabee, Salomon XT-6, and Air Max 90 ‘Infrared’," he adds.

People have disliked rubber boots for years, but over the last few years, these boots have been reimagined as an all-year round essential (remember the knee-length version worn by Dua Lipa?).

Also read: Is it okay to wear shorts at the office? Brands like Michael Kors have also recently unveiled Sidney rain boots, which look like Chelsea heels but can survive a downpour. Tory Burch's jelly slides are another chic option.

Sonali Dalwani, creative head and founder of Crimzon World, a luxury Indian footwear brand, observes that designers have found a way to incorporate functionality with fashion.

Crimzon World offers a range of monsoon-friendly sandals

"Think chic sandals with moisture-wicking straps and trendy water-resistant espadrilles perfect for fashion forward individuals who won't let a little rain dampen their style," she says. "New technologies and materials are being explored by brands to cater to their eco-conscious audience, and to also find materials that not only withstand the rain but also elevate their style."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

