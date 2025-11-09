A jeweller that wants to sell diamonds with everyday appeal
Federica Imperiali, the director of the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre, on Forevermark Diamond Jewellery entering the Indian market and the demands of today's consumer
Over a month ago, brand Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from the De Beers Group, a South African-British corporation that's been in the business of diamonds for more than 130 years, made its India debut with the launch of its first store, in Delhi.
The collection showcased at the store, located in South Extension I market—home to several jewellery brands—includes everyday as well as occasion wear jewellery, all studded with diamonds.
During a brief chat with Lounge, Federica Imperiali, the director of the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, spoke about the Indian market, how India inspires her work and the demands of today's consumer. Edited excerpts: