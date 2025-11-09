A jeweller that wants to sell diamonds with everyday appeal

Do you look at India for design inspiration?

Yes, I look at both the past and present of India. It's not just about saying that ‘I go to Jaipur and I see several things that inspire me’. India is very unique in terms of jewellery design. I am very inspired by the jewellery of India from the past. In the old times, people used to wear something adorned with gemstones to shield their fingers while using the arrow. It was not just adornment; the gems were worn with the belief that they would protect them. I am working on a collection based on this concept. I am also working on something else, inspired by polki.