Why luxury watchmaker Franck Muller wants to expand in India
SummaryThe Swiss brand's Erol Baliyan on growth plans in the country, and trends to watch out for
The design of Franck Muller's recently opened boutique store at Delhi's DLF Emporio Mall clearly reflects what the brand stands for: avant-garde meets innovation meets playfulness.
Spread across 1,168 sq.ft, the store, opened in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company, has some of the Swiss watchmaker's iconic watches, like the Vanguard and Master Square, on display, with a Crazy Hours installation in the middle.
“This is our first store in north India (the 1991-born brand has one more exclusive store, in Mumbai's Palladium Mall)," says Erol Baliyan, managing director, (Middle East, Africa and India), at Franck Muller, who was present at the inauguration of the store on 16 September. “We are planning to open another store; we are super focused on India."
In a brief chat with Lounge, Baliyan talks about India expansion plans, trends to watch out for, and the new launches. Edited excerpts: