Why luxury watchmaker Franck Muller wants to expand in India

You recently created a lighter in collaboration with ST Dupont. How do you zero in on collaborators?

For us, it's very important to stay creative and innovative. That lighter is an interesting concept. It's very limited for the connoisseurs. You have to always, as a brand, try to create some emotion, some connection between the clients. And that's what we're always trying to do. Once you establish this connection, the sales will go up. It's not only about making watch.