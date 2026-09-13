Ganesh Chaturthi: Outfit ideas for a fashionably fabulous festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi dressing does not have to mean reaching automatically for a silk sari, embroidered lehnga or heavily embellished kurta. As celebrations become as much about gathering, eating and moving between homes as they are about formal rituals, there is room to rethink what festive dressing can look like.
The easiest place to start is colour. Jewel tones, deep reds, pinks, greens and warm metallics can bring a festive quality to an outfit without making it overtly traditional. A bright bag, a pair of earrings or even a watch can provide the colour hit, allowing the rest of the outfit to stay relatively pared back.
You can also experiment with different styles like a shirt with a dhoti or a pair of tailored trousers can work just as well as more conventional Indianwear. Another way to elevate your look is the addition of embellishment. Mirrorwork, crystals, embroidery and metallic details can be introduced through accessories rather than an entire embellished outfit.
The idea is not to dress according to a prescribed Ganesh Chaturthi uniform. Instead, take the occasion as a reason to play with colour, craft, art and a little extravagance, and find a version of festive dressing that feels personal. Here are some ideas to help you stand out:
JEWEL TONES
Fendi Baguette
This made-in-India baguette with mirrorwork would certainly be high on Carrie Bradshaw’s must-have list. Available in stores and on online; $10,000.
SEASON'S RED
This diamond-studded timepiece is scratch-resistant so you can wear it beyond special occasions. Available in stores; price on request.
GARDEN GIRL
The gardens of Versailles are reimagined in this bandhgala. Pair it with statement denims for that extra oomph. Available in stores; price on request.
TWO IN ONE
Wear these detachable hoops as a pair or a single piece, depending on your mood. Available online, ₹22,269.
CUFF IT UP
A brass cuff in a mesh design with a detachable brooch. Available on Stackablesbynj.com; ₹18,500.
DRESSED IN ART
A handpainted and embroidered dress inspired by Pichwai art. Available online and in stores; ₹1.70 lakh.
HIMALAYAN TALES
A shirt-dhoti set inspired by thangka art for that relaxed yet not-so-traditional look. Available in stores and online; ₹48,000.
BOLD STEPS
Why wear the same plain black footwear when you can step out in hand-embroidered shoes? Available on Valaya.com; ₹74,500.