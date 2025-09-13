The European Union (EU) recently banned the use of trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical widely used in gel nail polishes to harden the formula under UV or LED light. The ban went into effect on 1 September, requiring nail salons in European countries to stop selling products containing the ingredient. Manufacturers have also been urged to reformulate their gel polishes.

No such ban exists in India, and gel nail polish remains a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts. “The EU ban is extremely influential and can shape global cosmetic regulations," says Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, cosmetologist and founder of ISAAC Luxe. "Like India, many countries often consider the EU’s safety standards. This ban has led to the need for innovations in such products, which will make beauty safer everywhere."

TPO functions as a photoinitiator, ensuring that gel polishes cure properly to achieve a glossy, chip-resistant finish. But the safety of this chemical has been increasingly scrutinised. “Some experts believe TPO may disrupt hormones and accumulate in the body. However, we don’t yet have extensive evidence," says Dr Gupta. “Some labs are compiling data to raise red flags. It’s not about visible short-term effects; it’s more about avoiding potential long-term health consequences."

According to Dr Pravin Banodkar, co-founder and lead dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), reports have shown TPO to be a potential hormone disruptor with long-term toxicity, even if most data currently comes from animal studies. “It can also trigger allergic reactions, redness, sometimes sensitivity around the nails and when not done by professionals or if the quality is bad, it can result in severe allergic contact dermatitis," warns Dr Banodkar.

Both experts agree that salon workers face higher risks, since they are in daily contact with uncured products. “This is because they handle such products on a daily basis and may develop allergies. People with allergic or sensitive skin also react more quickly," Dr Gupta says.

Dr Banodkar adds that repeated exposure can also affect them over time, leading to skin problems and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Another concern lies in the curing process itself. While UV or LED lamps harden the polish, they expose the skin to radiation. “Though LED/UV lamps cure TPO, they also expose skin to radiation. In case the curing is incomplete, leftover TPO stays on the nail plate and surrounding skin, which can raise the risk of irritation," warns Dr Gupta.

Dr Banodkar agrees, pointing out that prolonged UV exposure can accelerate skin aging and pigmentation.

As for alternatives, safer options are being explored but they are not yet foolproof. Big nail product brands like OPI already have TPO- and HEMA-free gel colours.

“Brands are exploring options that are LED-only systems with clearer and healthier formulations. BAPO or acrylate blends are some newer photoinitiators that might be less harmful. But they are also not completely risk free," says Dr Gupta.

Dr Banodkar adds that newer TPO types are being tested for their safety.

For now, both doctors recommend limiting gel polish use. Protective steps can reduce risk, they advise.

Dr Gupta suggests: “First, choose a trusted salon that uses regulated, high-quality products. Second, use fingerless gloves or apply SPF on hands during UV curing. Third, keep space between two sessions to allow natural nail recovery. Fourth, ensure gels are cured properly under the correct lamp."

Dr Banodkar also stresses the importance of trained technicians and cautions against peeling gels off at home. “The recent EU ban is great because it brings about a wake-up call for countries to bring about strict regulations to ban below-standard products or TPO and as a result of which it can shape the way safe chemicals are used around the skin or nails."

