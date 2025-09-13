Gel manicures are going viral, but are they safe? The EU has banned a key ingredient in nail polish
The European Union has banned a common gel nail polish ingredient because of a possible link to infertility
The European Union (EU) recently banned the use of trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical widely used in gel nail polishes to harden the formula under UV or LED light. The ban went into effect on 1 September, requiring nail salons in European countries to stop selling products containing the ingredient. Manufacturers have also been urged to reformulate their gel polishes.
No such ban exists in India, and gel nail polish remains a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts. “The EU ban is extremely influential and can shape global cosmetic regulations," says Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, cosmetologist and founder of ISAAC Luxe. "Like India, many countries often consider the EU’s safety standards. This ban has led to the need for innovations in such products, which will make beauty safer everywhere."