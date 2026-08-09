What to look for when buying your first coloured gemstone

Shade card

The colour of a gemstone is often what draws people to it first, making it one of the most personal aspects of the buying journey. While factors such as cut, clarity and provenance are important, the shade you choose should ultimately reflect your taste and the way you intend to wear the piece. Whether you gravitate towards the deep green of an emerald, the velvety blue of a sapphire or the vivid red of a ruby, choose a colour you'll enjoy living with for years to come.