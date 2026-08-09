What to look for when buying your first coloured gemstone

Buying your first coloured gemstone is unlike buying almost any other piece of jewellery. Unlike diamonds, which are assessed using a standardised grading system, coloured gemstones are valued for their individuality. Every emerald, ruby or sapphire is one of a kind, shaped over millions of years beneath the Earth's surface.
Their rarity and beauty often come with a substantial price tag, making the purchase as much a financial investment as an emotional one. Understanding the factors that determine a gemstone's quality and value can help you buy with confidence, and choose a piece you'll cherish for decades.
Shape matters
Colour is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a coloured gemstone. Look for an even distribution of colour and strong saturation throughout the stone. Gems with consistent colour are not only rarer but also generally more valuable.
Equally important is the cut and proportion, which determine how light travels through the gemstone and influence its brilliance, symmetry and the way its colour is perceived. Before making a purchase, examine the gemstone in natural daylight rather than relying solely on showroom lighting, as artificial lights can enhance or alter the appearance of colour.