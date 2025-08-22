In recent years, many consumers have developed an interest in curating their homes in a way where everything is ultra-luxe. Whether it's the cutlery, curtains, photo frames, mirrors or the furniture, they want every room to be a conversation starter.

To help you add that extra shine to your interiors, we've curated a list of furniture and home décor items inspired by jewellery. Whether you are fan of minimalism or prefer boho-eclecticism, each piece is unique enough to elevate and inject a fresh look into any room. Take a look and see what resonates.

Viya Design’s 45kg Gardens Of India Mirror is made in brass and studded with malachite, red jasper, lapiz lazuli, dark green aventurine, light green aventurine and abalone. Available online, ₹5.75 lakh.

Created by industrial designer Francisco Gomez Paz, this Luceplan lamp-meets-chandelier is composed of a network of flexible cables with LED lights. Available online, price on request.

This meenakari spoon by House of Sunita Shekhawat is set with uncut diamonds, enamel and gold. The colour palette is drawn from Rajasthan’s miniature painting traditions. Available in stores, price on request.

Alighieri’s bottle opener is made from recycled brass with a 24-carat gold plating. Available online, around ₹18,000.

Gohar’s bird-shaped mother-of-pearl salad servers and sterling silver-plated toothpick topped with pearls are indulgence at its best. Available online, ₹14,700 (for a pair of salad servers); ₹7,600 (for a pair of toothpicks).

