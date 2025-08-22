Want to elevate your home? Add pearls, gems to walls, mirrors and spoons
A curated list of jewellery-inspired home decor items worthy of being heirlooms
In recent years, many consumers have developed an interest in curating their homes in a way where everything is ultra-luxe. Whether it's the cutlery, curtains, photo frames, mirrors or the furniture, they want every room to be a conversation starter.
To help you add that extra shine to your interiors, we've curated a list of furniture and home décor items inspired by jewellery. Whether you are fan of minimalism or prefer boho-eclecticism, each piece is unique enough to elevate and inject a fresh look into any room. Take a look and see what resonates.