Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Want to elevate your home? Add pearls, gems to walls, mirrors and spoons

Want to elevate your home? Add pearls, gems to walls, mirrors and spoons

Team Lounge

A curated list of jewellery-inspired home decor items worthy of being heirlooms

The Bisazza coffee table, by interior designer Marcel Wanders, features handcrafted glass and gold mosaics
Gift this article

In recent years, many consumers have developed an interest in curating their homes in a way where everything is ultra-luxe. Whether it's the cutlery, curtains, photo frames, mirrors or the furniture, they want every room to be a conversation starter.

To help you add that extra shine to your interiors, we've curated a list of furniture and home décor items inspired by jewellery. Whether you are fan of minimalism or prefer boho-eclecticism, each piece is unique enough to elevate and inject a fresh look into any room. Take a look and see what resonates.

Viya Design’s 45kg Gardens Of India Mirror is made in brass and studded with malachite, red jasper, lapiz lazuli, dark green aventurine, light green aventurine and abalone. Available online, 5.75 lakh.

Viya Design’s 45kg Gardens Of India Mirror
The Luceplan lamp-meets-chandelier

Created by industrial designer Francisco Gomez Paz, this Luceplan lamp-meets-chandelier is composed of a network of flexible cables with LED lights. Available online, price on request.

A 'meenakari' spoon by House of Sunita Shekhawat

This meenakari spoon by House of Sunita Shekhawat is set with uncut diamonds, enamel and gold. The colour palette is drawn from Rajasthan’s miniature painting traditions. Available in stores, price on request.

The Alighieri Elusive Dreamer Bottle Opener

Alighieri’s bottle opener is made from recycled brass with a 24-carat gold plating. Available online, around 18,000.

Gohar’s bird-shaped mother-of-pearl salad servers

Gohar’s bird-shaped mother-of-pearl salad servers and sterling silver-plated toothpick topped with pearls are indulgence at its best. Available online, 14,700 (for a pair of salad servers); 7,600 (for a pair of toothpicks).

Gohar’s sterling silver-plated toothpick topped with pearls
