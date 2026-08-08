Gen Z brides are creating their own definition of bridal dressing, says designer Isha Jajodia of Roseroom Couture

What have been your key learnings?

Gen Z brides are remarkably self-aware; they are creating their own definition of bridal dressing. Instead of choosing an outfit simply because it's traditional, they're looking for something that reflects their personality and fits naturally into the way they want to celebrate. Even when they opt for dramatic silhouettes or statement pieces, those choices come from a deeply personal place rather than a desire to follow trends. They're embracing colour, unconventional drapes and modern styling, but on their own terms. That's been my biggest learning: today's bride isn't trying to fit into a single idea of what a bride should look like.