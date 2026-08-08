Gen Z brides are creating their own definition of bridal dressing, says designer Isha Jajodia of Roseroom Couture

Known for exploring lace and corsetry in gowns and lehngas, Roseroom Couture by Isha Jajodia experimented with an unusual material at its recent India Couture Week showcase in Delhi: hand-moulded clay. Sculpted into delicate floral motifs and embedded within lace, the clay introduced a subtle, three-dimensional texture to the garments.
"It was definitely one of the most time-intensive processes we've undertaken," says Jajodia, who founded the label over a decade ago. "The idea itself took a while to develop because we weren't interested in introducing clay simply because it was different. It had to feel completely integrated into our language."
Lace has remained central to Roseroom's work, with the label previously combining it with techniques such as chikankari and materials like tweed. Jajodia sees the introduction of hand-moulded clay as another step in that ongoing material exploration. "What excites me is that the lace always remains familiar, but the way it evolves keeps changing," she says.
In a conversation with Lounge, Jajodia discusses her love for lace and France, the evolving tastes of the Indian bride, and the wardrobe staples she believes every bride should own. Edited excerpts:
Besides lace, corsetry has become central to your design language. How do you see the corset's role evolving in Indian bridalwear? Is it beginning to replace the traditional blouse, or is it serving a different purpose?
Corsetry runs through the latest collection, but I wouldn't call it a replacement for the blouse… it's more like an addition to how we build Indian silhouettes. We've applied corsetry across sarees, skirts, gowns, tailored jackets and tuxedos, which shows it's less about swapping one garment for another and more about offering another way to give a look structure and shape.
The blouse isn't going anywhere, but yes, people are definitely thinking of reinventing the traditional designs. Also, what corsetry does is give brides and couture clients an alternative silhouette when they want something more sculpted, more Western in construction, without losing the craftsmanship of Indian handwork. So, it's expanding the options rather than replacing anything in it.