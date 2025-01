Bengaluru-based Sofiyah Khan, 18, who's studying mass communication and journalism at Mount Carmel College, wants to reduce her reliance on fast fashion and, instead, invest only in thrifted and pre-loved pieces

Summary We asked some Gen Zers about their new year resolutions when it comes to fashion and make up. Most want to embrace their personal style while being mindul about their shopping habits

Gift this article

This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.

Subscribe to enjoy similar stories. Subscribe now