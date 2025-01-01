Hello User
Gen Z's fashion resolutions for 2025: Being a mindful shopper

Gen Z's fashion resolutions for 2025: Being a mindful shopper

Ghazal Chengappa

We asked some Gen Zers about their new year resolutions when it comes to fashion and make up. Most want to embrace their personal style while being mindul about their shopping habits    

Bengaluru-based Sofiyah Khan, 18, who's studying mass communication and journalism at Mount Carmel College, wants to reduce her reliance on fast fashion and, instead, invest only in thrifted and pre-loved pieces
21-year-old Prakriti Anand, a 3D animation student at ArtFX in Lille, France, wants to experiment more with make up and clothes in 2025. She wants to try beauty influencers' futuristic looks, and incorporate textures like thrifted cashmeres and furs into her wardrobe
Mumbai's Prerna Shetty, 22, a fashion content creator who runs an online thrift store called, Brown Girl Treasures, wants to introduce more colour into her wardrobe that includes a lot of preloved garments
Aayesha Pareek, 20, runs a online clothing store, IZF world, and works at a digital marketing agency doing social media management in Bengaluru. This year, she wants to explore the art of statement dressing by pairing minimalist outfits with striking accessories. Think oversized pieces like chunky gold earrings, layered necklaces, and bold cuffs to elevate even the simplest looks.

Also read: Vintage, upcycled fashion shines at Echoes of the Earth festival

