Gen Z can't stop buying fast fashion and won't repeat outfits—here's why
Who needs a party dress in 30 minutes? Gen Z, whose personal style is driven by trends, the internet, and never being caught in the same outfit twice. Their shopping habits are changing the way fast fashion companies make and sell clothing
Ayesha Kathuria, 19, is sizing up my “very millennial" outfit—oversized white shirt and printed black ankle-length skirt. Red-and-white crew socks would have made my outfit “pop", as would have a light blue bodysuit, is her verdict.
We are meeting in a fast-fashion store in a south Delhi mall. Kathuria pulls a pair of cropped trousers from a rack, and says, “This lavender pink screams ‘me’. And this red top… I follow trends but mould them… My style is trends meets chaotic customisation." The college student is referring to the notion of following a trend but pushing personalisation to an extreme. “It’s self-expression at its best. It’s so my thing."
Kathuria is as serious about finding the next trend as she is about her engineering exam the following week. Her hunt for a style worth experimenting with begins with an Instagram scroll to see what influencers, celebrities and their stylists are wearing. She goes to a mall every three weeks to see how other people are dressed, to sift through the latest collections, and try on clothes for the touch-and-feel experience. Browsing Pinterest moodboards in between helps her make an informed decision. And then comes the act of shopping, on the phone—using her architect mother’s credit card.
“Real fun starts after that," Kathuria says, opening the Notes app on her iPhone. It has a list of theme-based outfits she will wear through the week.
The day we met was Neon Monday: Kathuria wore a sleek bun to highlight her green eyeliner and kohl-lined brown eyes. She’d paired a crisp corset-like white shirt with bright yellow cargoes and light blue slip-ons. Hoop earrings and a one-string silver chain made her look fashionable while seeming like she didn’t care about fashion at all—just the vibe she was going for.
Tuesday: Daisies and lilies. Wednesday: Cool-girl workwear.
Kathuria makes the list every Sunday evening, based on where she has to go the following week, who she’s going to meet, and the “vibe" she wishes to broadcast.
“The other, big reason (behind the list) is that I don’t want to repeat an entire outfit. It might sound shallow but I don’t want to be seen in the same outfit twice—not in real life, not on social media." She does repeat her clothes but styles each piece differently enough to make it look new each time—like turning a black tank top into an asymmetric one-shoulder blouse—but this happens just once in five months.
All this has led to four floor-to-ceiling wardrobes being filled with fast fashion in one year—since she started college in 2024. Her monthly shopping bill touches ₹7,000-8,000.
It’s worth it, Kathuria believes. “As a kid, I used to dress up my dolls on my mom’s phone. Now, I have fun dressing myself. I’m dressing up also because I want to be seen. I’m not an influencer, but when people compliment my ‘fit’, I feel like a trendsetter. It tells me that I stand out with what I wear, in a good way. Isn’t that what we all want?"
Over the course of two months, I had one question for people born between 1997-2012: What does Gen Z seek in fashion and why?
I spoke to 40 individuals outside colleges, via social media DMs, in the Metro, while browsing at shopping malls, and at local markets.
Why only Gen Z? With a population of over 300 million in India, they are now the largest generation ever to live in the country. And their fashion choices are not just shaping business and economy but our environment too as they consume more than generations before. The everyday question of what-to-wear has never had so many answers.